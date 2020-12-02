BMW Malaysia ‘M’ campaign

BMW Malaysia has introduced its newest campaign for the high performance BMW M portfolio, commencing with online pre-booking for the all-new BMW M3 Competition and the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe – two highly-anticipated, iconic performance vehicles from the premium automaker.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The fascination with M, as seen with the recently introduced M vehicles is a testament to the passion that owners of the BMW brand have for thrilling sportiness.

With the upcoming all-new BMW M3 Competition and the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupé, we aim to continue driving this passion with our fans of the BMW M portfolio here, emulating our motorsports capabilities from the track and combining it with our philosophy of uncompromised everyday practicality and comfort.”

This year, BMW Malaysia has driven a successful product offensive for the BMW M portfolio – despite a challenging period for the automotive industry in 2020.

With six new M Performance models introduced in the last 10 months, BMW Malaysia also celebrated Malaysia Day with BMW M Owners at the ///Malaysia Day Drive.

There was no greater sense of national pride than seeing the BMW M4 lead car – clad in Chan Wen Bin’s BMW M4 GT4 winning livery design, at the forefront of a fleet of BMW M high-performing vehicles.

The infamous BMW M Secret Garage in Munich, Germany was also brought to life in Malaysia for the very first time at the M Town event in Malaysia this year, which introduced the first-ever BMW M8 Coupe and the first-ever BMW M8 Gran Coupe, along with the all-new BMW X3 M Competition and BMW X4 M Competition for the local market.

Pre-booking now available for all-new BMW M3 Competition, all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe

Both the incoming new models are available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop Online platform from now until Dec 31 at RM5,000 each.

The BMW Innovation Package will also be available as an option for both new models to offer prospective owners a Premium Ownership Experience that is truly their own.

Prospective owners are also entitled to special pricing and offerings for the all-new BMW M3 Competition and the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe – including being the first few customers to receive their vehicles in 2021.

Estimated pricing for the new models (on the road, without insurance) are:

- All-new BMW M3 Competition: RM664,800. With Innovation Package: RM722,800.

- All-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe: RM684,800. With Innovation Package: RM740,800.

Visit the BMW Shop Online platform via https://shop.bmw.com.my/ to experience and pre-book the all-new BMW M3 Competition or the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe today as well as the other portfolio of M Vehicles available in Malaysia.