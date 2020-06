SINCE introducing the “Story of Visionary Mobility” over six years ago, BMW Malaysia has consistently driven its electrification strategy forward.

Now, the company will continue to shape the Future of Mobility for Malaysia’s automotive industry with a new chapter in “Joy.Electrified by i.”

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “Sustainability has been the guiding principle for everything we do at the BMW Group for decades and the same can be said for our commitment here in Malaysia. We are excited to introduce yet another new electrified model to continue paving the way.”

On Wednesday (June 17) at 12pm, BMW Malaysia welcomes the public to join the premium automaker’s first-ever virtual unveiling via the following link:

- Facebook: http://facebook.com/bmw.malaysia/live .