BMW Malaysia, Safe ‘n Sound and Childline Foundation yesterday announced the second phase of the child safety seat subsidy programme for parents in the B40 income group. The programme will be supported by Shopee as its exclusive e-commerce partner alongside baby and children goods brands KU.KU Duckbill and Otomo, educational toys and games distributor Mideer, food storage sealing solutions provider Ankou and car performance parts and accessories provider Kakimotor. As part of the BMW Safety 360° initiative, the subsidy programme was first introduced in December 2019 with Safe ‘n Sound and Childline Foundation, where 150 units of infant carrier car seats were made available at a subsidised price of RM100 each. The initiative garnered over 25,000 registrations from parents in the B40 income group. BMW Group Malaysia head of corporate communications Sashi Ambi said: “Our aim with this initiative has always been to make the use of child safety car seats instinctively mandatory; a basic practice as parents to ensure that children are always safe in cars.

“We are very pleased that these brands have come in to help us to not only advocate the importance of child safety seats but also to make more child safety seats accessible to those in the B40 income group. “We hope more partners will continue to join us in taking ownership of this shared responsibility as we move towards collectively affecting change.”

snskidz Ace.

The second phase of the subsidy programme will focus on equipping the remaining registrants from the first phase with a range of child safety seats for newborns to children of up to 36kg. This includes the snskidz Ace infant carrier car seat (for newborn to 13kg), the snskidz Sport car seat (for newborn to 18kg) and the snskidz Proto (for two-year-olds to 36kg). All snskidz child safety seats carry the ECE R44-04 certification. Each of the snskidz child safety seats will be made available with the RM50 in subsidy amount, on top of a discounted price from Safe ‘n Sound that is exclusive for recipients of the subsidy programme. The snskidz Ace will be available at a subsidised price of RM99 (recommended retail price: RM199) while the snskidz Sport and snskidz Proto will be priced at RM169 (RRP: RM269) and RM249 (RM349) respectively. Recipients of the subsidy programme will receive a unique Shopee voucher worth RM113 which can be applied upon checkout at this dedicated microsite: https://shopee.com.my/m/bmw-child-safety-seat-subsidy-programme.

snskidz Sport.

In hopes of accelerating the delivery of child safety seats amongst the first 25,000 registrants, BMW Malaysia, Safe ‘n Sound and Childline Foundation are also initiating a public fundraiser on the aforementioned microsite. There is no minimum amount of contributions required from individuals. All funds raised will be channeled to Childline Foundation to subsidise as many child safety seats as possible for the remaining registrants. “The new partners coming in to help us with this programme could not arrive at a better time, especially in light of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations,” said Ambi. “We want to continue to urge individuals, partners and companies who have the means to help subsidise these child safety seats to come together and take part in this movement, to make child safety seats the first thing parents think about when they have their children in vehicles – whether by raising greater awareness on the topic through education, making child safety seats more accessible, or reaching out to us to be a part of the subsidy programme. We do hope to further accelerate delivery with the help and support from all Malaysians nationwide.” “With the festive celebrations taking place over the weekend, BMW Group Malaysia would like to wish all Malaysians a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri and to stay safe when visiting family and loved ones on the first day of Hari Raya.”