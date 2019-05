BMW Malaysia and MINI Malaysia recently introduced an added one-year extension to Service + Repair Inclusive Programmes for new BMW and MINI vehicles purchased between now until June 30.

The offer now provides new owners six years Unlimited Mileage Warranty with Free Scheduled Service Programmes for all new BMW vehicles and five years/Unlimited Mileage MINI Service Inclusive and five years/Unlimited Mileage MINI Repair Inclusive for vehicles purchased for the festive season.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “Customers are at the heart of what we do at BMW Group Malaysia, from best-in-class ownership experience to first-class services.

“In the spirit of celebration in the coming festive period, we are thrilled to extend these exclusive programs to our loyal BMW and MINI customers and deliver the complete Premium Ownership Experience.”

The scope of services made available with the extended warranty programmes is in accordance to the BMW Condition Based Service (CBS) status and includes service vehicle check, engine oil change, along with servicing for air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plug and brake fluid.

The exclusive offer will be available to all new purchases of BMW and MINI vehicles with a Road Transport Department registration dated within the programs period from now to June 30.

Additionally, the MINI five years/Unlimited Mileage MINI Service Inclusive and five years/Unlimited Mileage MINI Repair Inclusive Programmes will also be applicable for fleet packages, duty-exempted vehicles, the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme and the Returning Expert Programme (REP) customers.

During the campaign period through the BMW ChargeNow Promo, new owners of any BMW iPerformance vehicles will receive the BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable and BMW ChargeNow card, which grants straightforward access to partner charging stations like ChargEV by Malaysian Green Technology Corporation.



With the BMW ChargeNow service, customers can enjoy 24/7 support and access to all charging locations in ChargEV’s growing network which now offers more than 270 charging facilities nationwide.

Additionally, new BMW 740Le and BMW X5 xDrive40e owners will also enjoy a complimentary BMW i Wallbox Plus and BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable with the BMW i Wallbox Promo.