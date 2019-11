BMW Motorrad Malaysia on Saturday unveiled a new line-up of motorcycles – S1000RR, R1250R and R1250RS to “Make Life a Ride” for BMW Motorrad enthusiasts nationwide. Company head Owen Riley said: “Speed, endurance and performance are the foundation on which every BMW Motorrad motorcycle is built on. “In the Roadster segment, our motorcycles are built to go the distance; the same way our Sport segment Superbikes are made for speed and agility, and so much so that they have led BMW racers to numerous podium wins for over a decade, including the Alpe Adria International Motorcycle Championship in September this year. “The three new models we introduce today will no doubt live up to this legacy while charting milestones of their own.” S1000RR – legend on the racetrack Newly developed from scratch, the new BMW S1000RR now moves into its third generation. The engine and suspension have undergone comprehensive development to remain the benchmark in the superbike sector, complete with an unmistakably sporty design. The bike features a new layout in the main frame – “Flex Frame”, creating a much leaner fuel tank and seating area trim sections for further improved support and knee grip. All elements are consistently designed to ensure optimum performance in every situation. The front view of the new superbike forms a narrow and streamlined silhouette. In combination with a low-level front section, this gives bike a light, athletic appearance.

With very short overhangs, the vehicle body sits entirely between the wheels, creating the sportiest superbike silhouette to date. The integrated front light design features LED technology without reflectors, combining both low and high beams in one compact element. The M Sport Package equips the S1000RR with the exclusive M Sport Seat and country-specific brake lights, along with M carbon fibre wheels – adding to the sporty outlook of the new Superbike. Achieving an entirely new level of performance, the S1000RR is powered by a newly developed inline-four-cylinder engine.

The advanced engine now has a capacity of 999cc and an increased maximum output of 207hp at 13,500rpm, with a top speed of above 200km/h. The new superbike also features an increased torque of 113Nm at 11,000rpm, consuming 6.4 litres of fuel per 100 km of travel. The new S1000RR is also fitted with the maintenance-free M lightweight battery, capable of 12V/8Ah. There is also BMW ShiftCam Technology which varies the valve timings and valve strokes on the intake side. With a revised intake passage, a lighter engine and exhaust system, the weight of the Superbike has been reduced from 208kg to 193.5kg, contributing to increased overall performance.

The next generation of the electronic suspension Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) also equips the new superbike. Specially developed for the bike, the DDC requires no compromises in terms of suspension set-up. The new S1000RR also comes with four riding modes as standard – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. Additionally, the bike will also feature the “Pro Modes” which offer three additional riding modes – Pro 1, Pro 2 and Pro 3. They enable individual adaptation of control functions such as DTC, ABS Pro and DTC wheelie detection as well as the throttle curve (torque adjustment) and engine brake.

Launch control is also available for perfect race starts, along with the configurable pit lane limiter for exact adherence to speeds in the pit lane. Ultra-fast shifting up and down without the clutch is enabled by HP Shift Assistant Pro, which also comes as a standard feature. The instrument panel of the new S1000RR has also been redesigned, featuring a 6.5-inch TFT screen that provides excellent readability – even in difficult light conditions. It is linked to the Multi Controller on the left-hand handlebar panel and can be operated quickly, safely and conveniently from there. Individually tailored screen displays also offer different uses to the rider.

The Pure Ride screen shows all the information required for regular road use while the three Core screens are designed for use on the racetrack. This is supported by the dynamic design featuring the colours of the BMW M. The BMW Motorsport colours include Racing Blue, Lightwhite and Racing Red, which emphasise the BMW M racing genes. Off the beaten path with R1250R and R1250RS The new BMW R1250R and R1250RS are powered by a significantly redeveloped boxer engine for enhanced power and torque – an industry-leading advancement by BMW Motorrad for the years ahead. Arriving in the sleek “Style HP”, the new R1250R showcases qualities of a sporty Roadster with the colour combination of Lightwhite, Racing Blue and Racing Red.

Lightwhite paints the main frame, on the front wheel cover as well as in combination with graphics on the trim elements at the sides of the fuel tank and on the rear. A powerful contrast is provided by the main frame in black matte and the cast wheels coated in Night Black. The sporty appearance is further underscored with silver anodised fork slider tubes, gold brake callipers and an engine spoiler designed in stainless steel.

The new R1250RS, on the other hand, arrives in “Style Exclusive” that features an elegant body finish in Imperial Blue. The cylinder head covers and main frame in Agate Grey matte provide a refined, discreet contrast. With the black embossed seat in the rear section, the main frame coated in black matte gives the new motorcycle a sleek outlook.

The front wheel cover, radiator trim elements, upper trim, fuel tank cover and rear side sections are finished in Imperial Blue. Meanwhile, gold brake callipers and slider tubes arrive in silver. LED daytime riding light is now available as standard for both the R1250R and R1250RS.

Powering both bikes is an advanced boxer engine with a 1,254cc capacity capable of a 136hp output at 7,750rpm, and a peak torque of 143Nm at 6,250 rpm. The new engine offers improved emission of 110 g/km and fuel consumption levels of 4.75 litres per 100 km of travel, complete with a particularly satisfying sound.

For that purpose, BMW ShiftCam Technology is also used for the first time, enabling variation of the valve timings and valve stroke on the intake side. Additionally, the intake camshafts of both models are now redesigned for more effective combustion, and technical changes such as an optimised oil supply, twin-jet injection valves and a new exhaust system further set both models apart from their predecessors.

Both models also feature two riding modes as standard to adapt the motorcycle to individual rider preferences. The standard Automatic Stability Control ensures a high level of riding safety due to the best possible traction. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control is likewise a standard feature, enabling convenient set-off on slopes. Both bikes are also equipped with "Riding Modes Pro”, featuring the additional riding mode "Dynamic” and “Dynamic Pro”, and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) which enables even more efficient and safe acceleration, especially the new Dynamic Brake Control provides additional safety when braking by avoiding unintentional accelerator activation.

The two motorcycles now feature “Connectivity” as a standard equipment, a multifunctional instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. In conjunction with the standard BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller, this means the rider can access vehicle and connectivity functions particularly swiftly and conveniently. Both models are intelligently fitted with Keyless Ride for a more convenient riding experience.

With the launch of these two models, BMW Motorrad has completed the introduction of the new 1,250cc engine with BMW Shiftcam Technology in the market. The retail prices (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Motorrad Malaysia’s all-new three-year warranty and three-year Roadside Assistance programmes) are: S1000RR: RM138,500. R1250R: RM102,500. R1250RS: RM106,500.