BMW Motorrad Malaysia today introduced a new three-year warranty programme and also a roadside assistance programme – “setting the benchmark for the premium motorcycle ownership in the country”.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “A complete peace-of-mind ownership experience is the key to the premium expression of a vehicle from the BMW Group. It is also how we differentiate ourselves in the industry to ‘Make Life A Ride’ for our customers.”

The “BMW Motorrad 3-Year Warranty Program” backed by BMW Group AG covers free repairs and parts replacement for any manufacture or material defect with unlimited mileage.

The “Roadside Assistance Program”, meanwhile, entitles customers to service by a team of specialists 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide professional and expert support for emergency situations, including towing services, in case of a breakdown.

The new programmes are applicable on all BMW motorcycles registered from Jan 1 onwards with the exception of the BMW HP4 Race.

BMW Motorrad Malaysia has also revised its pricing for all its models; the following are the new prices:

Sport

- R1200RS: RM104,500.

- S1000RR: RM108,500.

- S1000RR Motorsport Edition: RM110,500.

- HP4 Race: RM521,000.

Tour

- R1200RT: RM128,500.

- R1200RT Spezial: RM136,500.

- K1600GT: RM166,500.

- K1600 Bagger: RM166,500.

- K1600GTL: RM175,500.

- K1600 Grand America: RM175,500.

Roadster

- G310R: RM27,500.

- S1000R: RM90,500.

- R1200R: RM100,500.

Heritage

- R nineT Pure: RM84,500.

- R nineT Scrambler: RM89,500.

- R nineT Urban GS: RM89,500.

- R nineT Racer: RM90,500.

- R nineT: RM104,500.

Adventure

- G310GS: RM29,500.

- F850GS: RM79,500.

- S1000XR: RM108,500.

- R1200GS: RM111,500.

- R1200GS Adventure: RM122,500.

Urban Mobility

- C650 Sport: RM68,500.

- C650 GT: RM72,500.