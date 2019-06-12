$!BMW, partners introduce ‘Reserve + Shell’ charging bays

BMW Group Malaysia unveiled the new Reserve + Shell Recharge Bays at Sunway Pyramid today, in partnership with ParkEasy, Shell Malaysia and Sunway Group.

Company managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “Globally, Malaysia is amongst the world’s most progressive countries in driving the Story of Visionary Mobility further for the BMW Group.

“This signifies not only a strong demand for electro-mobility in the country but the need for its long-term sustainability. To facilitate this vision, BMW Group Malaysia will continue to expand the accessibility of charging facilities to electrified vehicle drivers nationwide.”

Hoelzl added that with over 20 BMW i Charging Facilities across Malaysia, BMW Group Malaysia looks forward to growing the numbers with ParkEasy and Shell Malaysia to further pave the way for the Mobility of the Future in the country with the new Reserve + Shell Recharge Bays, and hope to see more of such initiatives in the future.

The launch of the new Reserve + Shell Recharge Bays forms part of BMW Group Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to drive e-mobility forward in Malaysia.

The convenience and availability of these facilities are vital in fostering the shift among Malaysians towards Visionary Mobility.

The 10 charging bays will span across three major Sunway Group properties with five bays available in Sunway Pyramid, three in Sunway Pinnacle, and two in Sunway Velocity.

ParkEasy CEO Warren Chan said: “We developed ParkEasy as a means of increasing parking efficiency and reduce the time spent looking around for a parking spot.

“When the opportunity to collaborate surfaced with Shell Malaysia, who then partnered us with BMW Group Malaysia and Sunway Group, we took the chance knowing full well that ParkEasy can successfully facilitate and enhance the charging behaviours of PHEV drivers in Malaysia with our parking reservation service.

“Working together with Shell Malaysia who initiated this idea, is one of our first steps towards more innovations yet to come.”

The ParkEasy platform is a mobile application that will allow electric vehicle (EV) or PHEV users to reserve a spot at the Reserve + Shell Recharge Bays up to 60 minutes ahead, assuring drivers of parking and charging availability.

Powered by BMW i Charging facilities, users will receive complimentary recharging to replenish their vehicles’ batteries, as the credits in their ParkEasy mobile application will only be deducted for the reservation and hourly use of the parking bays.

This cashless transaction also intends to cultivate ethical charging behaviour among the EV and PHEV users.