BMW Malaysia’s authorised dealers are now offering BMW engine oil service packages on e-commerce platform Lazada, to provide customers with easier access to original BMW engine oil and service as part of the initiative to further enhance the BMW premium ownership experience.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “In our pursuit to increase the sheer pleasure of a BMW ownership experience, we are excited to be partnering with the leading e-commerce platforms in the country, to make original BMW engine oil and service more readily available to BMW owners.

“This marks the first offering by BMW Authorised Dealers after-sales on an e-commerce platform, which enables BMW owners to enjoy peace of mind ownership experience from wherever they are, be it on their computer, laptop or smartphones.”

Company head of aftersales Stefan Sloboda added: “With the participation of participating dealers, we are able to ensure continuous optimal performance, efficiency, and protection for our customers’ engines, while delivering Sheer Driving Pleasure through BMW’s top-quality maintenance.”

The engine oil service packages are offered from RM450 onwards, for specific models of the BMW 3 Series (E46 and E90) and 5 Series (E90).

The packages include original BMW engine oil, BMW oil filter and labour.

For a peace of mind ownership experience, owners can utilise their BMW Engine Oil Service packages via three easy steps:

- Purchase the BMW Oil Change Service via any of the participating dealers on Lazada.

- The BMW authorised dealer will call owners within one business day to schedule an appointment.

- Drive in on the day of appointment for the BMW Oil Change Service.

The packages are valid with participating BMW Authorised Dealers including Auto Bavaria Glenmarie, Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru, Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Auto Bavaria Penang, Auto Bavaria Sungai Besi, Ingress Auto Damansara, Lee Motors Auto Care Alor Star, Seong Hoe Premium Motors Malacca, Tian Siang Premium Auto Butterworth, Tian Siang Premium Auto Ipoh and Wearnes Autohaus Tebrau.