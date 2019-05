From left: The second-generation BMW X4, fourth-generation BMW X5, and BMW X2 M35i, during the preview at the former Royal Malaysian Police Air Wing Unit aircraft hangar in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur.

BMW Malaysia this evening held a media preview of the three new additions to the BMW X Series – the all-new, fourth-generation BMW X5 sports activity vehicle (SAV), the second-generation BMW X4 and the new BMW X2 M35i sports activity coupes (SAC). The new X5 and X2 are equipped with more powerful engines and “a distinctive design language to elevate the Sheer Driving Pleasure of driving a BMW”. Having established the SAV segment in 1999, the X5 continues to be the most successful BMW X model and the best-selling SAV worldwide. The all-new X5 adds another chapter to this success story. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-range model of the most powerful compact SAC, the X2 M35i, now delivers even more dynamic handling characteristics and an exciting design for to impress at first sight. BMW Malaysia also announced that the X4 will be assembled in Malaysia. All-new X5: Founding father of the BMW X family Among the new X5’s many features are new adaptive LED headlights that are slim and wrap around into the front wings of the vehicle. With the M Sport package, the new X5 also features 20-inch light alloy wheels and M Sport brakes with fixed callipers in a dark blue paint finish with the BMW M logo. At the rear, there are stunning new three-dimensional wraparound LED taillights. The length of the all-new X5 has now increased by 36mm to 4,922mm with an increase in width by 66mm to 2,004mm. It now features a higher roofline as well at 1,745mm, a 19mm step up from its predecessor.

The fourth-generation BMW X5.

The wheelbase also increased by 42mm and now measures 2,975mm. It also provides a more spacious luggage compartment from 650 litres up to 1,870 litres. The SAV’s powerful, fuel-efficient 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine can generate a top speed of 243km/h with a maximum output of 340hp and a peak torque of 450Nm. Sprinting from standstill to 100km/h takes only 5.5 seconds. The engine is complemented by a revised eight-speed Steptronic transmission with enhanced shift dynamics. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via BMW’s renowned xDrive. Equipped with a double-wishbone front suspension, five-link rear suspension and Adaptive M Suspension, the new X5’s chassis can be specifically configured to maximise its dynamic ability or comfort.

The X5’s interior features an exclusive M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M stainless steel pedals, door sill finishers with M logo, among many others. Another striking characteristic of the all-new X5’s design language is the special electroplated finishing that adds “an electrifying touch of luxury” to the interior. A stand-out feature of the all-new X5’s interior is the now-standard new BMW Live Cockpit Professional with Navigation Professional powered by the new BMW Operating System 7.0. New X4: Eye-catching athlete BMW Group Malaysia managing director Harald Hoelzl said: “The BMW X4 broke new ground when it was first introduced in 2014 as a Sports Activity Coupe. “Its forward-thinking design challenged the status quo with strength and versatility capable of conquering every terrain. “With powerful new proportions and increased agility, it will continue to break boundaries and deliver the thrills of driving a BMW.”

The second-generation BMW X4.

Hoelzl added that globally, the BMW Group successfully delivered over 200,000 units of the X4 since it was unveiled in 2014 and Malaysia had the opportunity to assemble the SAC at the BMW Assembly Facilities at the Inokom Corporation Plant in Kulim, Kedah. A leader in the SAC portfolio, the all-new X4 stands out with its coupe-like roofline, athletic curves and distinct M Sport characteristics. Muscular, flared wheel housings accentuate the character of a vehicle that seeks routes off the beaten path.

The second-generation BMW X4.

“With the distinctive M Sport aerodynamic optics, 20-inch M double-spoke wheels, and M Sport brakes, the SAV is set to make a sporting and dynamic statement wherever it goes,” said Hoelzl. The new X4 has a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out a maximum of 252hp with a peak torque of 350Nm, a top speed of 240km/h, a 6.3-second 0-100km/h sprint, an eight-speed Steptronic Sport. New X2 M35i: Sports car, redefined Among its features are M rear spoiler, M Sport exhaust system with two 100mm-diameter tailpipes, an adaptive silencer system for its M Performance exhaust system that produces a particularly sporty sound spectrum, 20-inch M Sport light alloy wheels in 721M styling, M Sport suspension system, M Sport Differential (a first for an M Performance vehicle), newly upgraded M Sport braking system with fixed callipers in Dark Blue metallic, 18-inch steel discs at the front with 17-inch at the rear, M Sport suspension with a stiffer spring and damper setting as well as vehicle lowering, M Sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles, interior trim finishers in Aluminium Hexagon Anthracite, M sports seats in Dakota leather upholstery at the front, and Harman Kardon 12-Speaker sound system. The new X2 M35i is powered by a 2.0-litre twin turbo engine. The first-ever M Performance four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine sets a new benchmark above its predecessors as it generates a maximum power output of 306hp and a maximum torque of 450Nm. Top speed is 250km/h.

The BMW X2 M35i.

To ensure that this sheer power is securely transferred to the tarmac, the new X2 M35i comes with the intelligent four-wheel drive technology, xDrive in conjunction with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission including Launch Control, an acceleration aid for optimal traction and grip when accelerating upon start-up. The automatic transmission features specific M Performance tuning – as a result, the X2 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds. The all-new X5 and new X2 M35i will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide at the BMW X Crew event on June 21-23. The all-new X4, meanwhile, will be available at all authorised BMW dealerships nationwide from June 1.

The BMW X2 M35i.

The estimated retail prices (on the road, without insurance, and with BMW Group Malaysia’s latest five years unlimited mileage warranty, free Scheduled Service Programme and BMW Tyre Warranty Programme) for the new BMW X Series models are: Alll-new X5 xDrive40i M Sport: RM640,000. All-New X4 xDrive30i M Sport: RM380,000. New X2 M35i: RM400,000.