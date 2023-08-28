$!BMW X5 Li Facelift For China Gets More Legroom

Exclusively sold and manufactured in China.

BMW unveiled the refreshed edition of BMW’s X5 Li during the Chengdu Motor Show, despite the model’s initial release as recent as March 2022. As anticipated, the extended-wheelbase X5 incorporates the updated front design and enhanced interior introduced in the latest version of the X5.

While maintaining its elongated body and some features tailored for the local market, the X5 Li has also undergone a mild electrification process. Both available powertrain choices now include mild hybrid technology as a standard feature. With a length of 5,060mm, the BMW X5 Li boasts a wheelbase of 3,105mm, which is notably 130mm longer than the standard X5 model, aligning it with the X7 and XM flagship models. In terms of appearance, it showcases more distinct LED headlights, sleeker air intakes, and taillight graphics in an X-shaped pattern. The M Package is now a standard inclusion, contributing to its aesthetics. Personalisation choices encompass the 22-inch M light alloy wheels, the panoramic Star Sky sunroof, and a wide array of colour selections from the BMW Individual catalogue.

Internally, the focal point of the enhancements lies in the introduction of the new iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, showcased on the expansive 14.9-inch touchscreen display. This screen is positioned within the curved panel alongside the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The extended rear doors have a twofold advantage: rear passengers enjoy ample legroom, and ingress and egress are made more convenient.