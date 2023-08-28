$!BMW X5 Li Facelift For China Gets More Legroom

BMW unveiled the refreshed edition of BMW’s X5 Li during the Chengdu Motor Show, despite the model’s initial release as recent as March 2022. As anticipated, the extended-wheelbase X5 incorporates the updated front design and enhanced interior introduced in the latest version of the X5.
While maintaining its elongated body and some features tailored for the local market, the X5 Li has also undergone a mild electrification process. Both available powertrain choices now include mild hybrid technology as a standard feature.
With a length of 5,060mm, the BMW X5 Li boasts a wheelbase of 3,105mm, which is notably 130mm longer than the standard X5 model, aligning it with the X7 and XM flagship models. In terms of appearance, it showcases more distinct LED headlights, sleeker air intakes, and taillight graphics in an X-shaped pattern.
The M Package is now a standard inclusion, contributing to its aesthetics. Personalisation choices encompass the 22-inch M light alloy wheels, the panoramic Star Sky sunroof, and a wide array of colour selections from the BMW Individual catalogue.
Internally, the focal point of the enhancements lies in the introduction of the new iDrive 8.5 infotainment system, showcased on the expansive 14.9-inch touchscreen display. This screen is positioned within the curved panel alongside the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The extended rear doors have a twofold advantage: rear passengers enjoy ample legroom, and ingress and egress are made more convenient.
Additional conveniences encompass the presence of the Harman Kardon audio system, a multitude of USB-C ports, wireless charging functionality, top-notch upholstery materials, wooden trim, and striking bright-crystal accents.
BMW offers two choices of powertrains, both enhanced with mild-hybrid technology. The xDrive30Li model is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 255hp and 400Nm of torque. This output is notably lower than the previous non-electrified iteration. In contrast, the xDrive40Li variant features a more robust turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produces 375hp and 520 Nm of torque. This represents an improvement of 46hp and 70Nm of torque compared to the outgoing model. As indicated by the “xDrive” label, both versions of the X5 Li come with standard all-wheel drive, along with the familiar 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. For enhanced comfort, the xDrive40Li model offers the option of an adaptive dual-axle air suspension system.
Similar to its forerunner, the manufacturing of the BMW X5 Li will take place at the Dadong facility in Shenyang, China, through the collaborative effort of the BMW Brilliance joint venture. The anticipated release of the model, which is exclusively intended for the Chinese market, is set for September. The pricing structure begins at ￥615,000 (approximately RM391,000) for the four-cylinder xDrive30Li version, while the six-cylinder xDrive40Li variant starts at ￥729,000 (approximately RM463,000).