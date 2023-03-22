$!BMW X7 xDrive40i Pure Excellence MHEV Updated For 2023

ALTHOUGH volume matters in local assembly to justify the investment in jigs at the plant, the premium manufacturers like BMW have still chosen to assemble their flagship models locally even though the volume may not be large. Local assembly, with the incentives provided by the government, allows them to price their models more competitively than if they were brought in as completely built-up (CBU) models so it is essential to do so in order to grow volumes.

The X7, which is the flagship SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle) of the BMW range, has been assembled since early 2021 (on sale since May of the same year) at the BMW facility in the Inokom plant in Kedah. For 2023, the model – named ‘The President’ by BMW – has received updates which include cosmetic changes as well as more enhanced digitalisation capabilities.

Externally, the large SAV has a new frontal appearance with split headlights that are part of the brand’s new luxury class design language. The twin LED headlights have separate functions, with the upper ones serving as daytime running lights. The front apron has also been revised with more sculpted surfacing and a new double-slat kidney grille design with chrome elements as frames for the central air intake.

At the rear, the 3-dimensional taillights have fresh new internal graphics and the layout has repositioned reversing lights. Another new feature is the glass-covered chrome strip connecting the two taillights, which further emphasises the width of the SAV.

Dimensionally, the X7 has not changed since this is just a mid-cycle update. But it is still a very imposing vehicle, with the high ground clearance placing it high up in traffic. The high seating position gives the driver and occupants a commanding view of the surroundings, one of the reasons why many people like driving such vehicles.

As with recent new models, the BMW Curved Display and Operating System 8 are making their debut, bringing a revision to the interior design. Besides improved connectivity, there’s also a wide range of digital services and assistance systems.