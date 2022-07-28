Bold and beautiful

WITH the success of the first generation of the Honda HR-V, coming up with a new generation must have proved challenging.

While maintaining the profile with a coupe-like fastback, the designers took the opportunity to use this generation change to start introducing a new design language.

The front appearance is bolder with a new and dominating grille design. As it is a big visual change, some may like it and some may not. But any lack of enthusiasm for the new look is likely to fade away in time as it becomes more familiar.

New exterior features include front LED sequential turn signals, and a full-width LED taillight strip which adds a visual signature visible from a distance. Other key exterior features include new LED headlights with DRLs, LED foglights and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Sizewise, the new HR-V measures 4385mm in length, which is 39mm longer than its predecessor. The 1790mm width is similar to the previous version, while the roof is 15 mm closer to the road so the profile is more low-slung.

This time round, Honda Malaysia is offering a choice of three powertrains in four variants. There is no longer a 1.8-litre engine and all the powertrains have a 1.5-litre displacement. However, they are not all the same engine.

At the lower end is the HR-V 1.5S which has a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine producing 121ps/145Nm. The other two variants – the E and V – have the widely used 1.5-litre turbocharged VTEC engine which produces up to 181ps/240 Nm.

The top variant, as before, is the HR-V RS which has e:HEV technology with the intelligent multi-mode drive (i-MMD) system. This hybrid powertrain with 2 motors generates 131ps with an impressive 253Nm of torque.

It not only delivers strong performance but can also be very economical because it can run on just the electric motor for short distances.

The chassis is the same but has received some changes for improvement in vehicle dynamics. The improvements have been achieved by small engineering revisions in the suspension, body architecture and electric power steering.

Contributing to reducing accidents, Honda SENSING is standard in every variant. This suite consists of 9 active safety systems which use a camera positioned at the top of the windscreen.

The camera has a wide forward and the image processing software is also more advanced for enhanced recognition capability.

The compact dimensions of the HR-V allow for only two rows of seats but the legroom is generous. This is helped by having the fuel tank situated under the centre. The cabin can be configured in three layout modes – Utility, Long and Tall – to suit different needs.

The Tall mode, for example, allows tall items (like plants) to be carried as the floor to ceiling height is maximised by folding the rear seats up.

For those who own the RS variant, loading cargo is even more convenient with the handsfree feature that opens the rear door automatically.

Just placing a foot under the rear bumper unlocks and raises it and even better, it will close by itself too when the owner has gone further than 2 metres away.

Besides having two zones so the front passenger and driver can set their preferred temperatures, there is also an air diffusion system which is a first for Honda. This introduces a new concept of air conditioning, with L-shaped vents that deliver a natural breeze throughout the cabin.

Being a Honda, the equipment list can be expected to be extensive with many features thoughtfully included.

The infotainment system has Android Auto and Apple Carplay while there are four USB ports for recharging devices. The driver of the V and RS variants gets 8-way adjustment on their seats and those in the V variant also have paddle shifters.

Except for the S variant, all the other three HR-Vs can be started from a distance with the Remote Start. This is useful for starting the engine first so the air-conditioner can run and cool down the cabin.

For those who like the extra class that leather gives, this is standard for the upholstery in the V and RS variants. For the other two variants, fabric upholstery is provided.

Throughout the cabin though, there are many areas where the panels have soft padding for a more premium feel.

New Honda models almost always grab a lot of attention and in the case of the new HR-V, more than 20,000 orders have been received. That’s more than 12 times the monthly sales target the company has set! This means the waiting period will be up to 12 months, Honda Malaysia has warned.

Prices (without insurance) for the new HR-V range from RM114,800 to RM140,800 and customers have five colours choices as well as the option of including Honda genuine accessory packages.