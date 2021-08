BMW Group Malaysia yesterday started opening bookings for the first-ever iX xDrive40 and the first-ever iX xDrive40 Sport. Also, you can register your interest in the first-ever iX xDrive50 Sport, first-ever iX3 and the first-ever i4 eDrive40.

iX xDrive40.

Wow, so many “first-evers”! Those new electrified BMW i* models demonstrate the company’s “further commitment to shape the future of mobility in Malaysia, hinting at the arrival of new-generation fully-electric BMW i innovations to the country – bringing to life sophisticated electric drivetrains, innovative sustainable materials and technologies of tomorrow, today”, underlining BMW’s “Sustainable Mobility Strategy” in the country moving forward.

iX xDrive40 Sport.

*BMW i, like the company’s M division, is a sub-brand of BMW and not one of BMW’s “Series”. It was founded in 2011 to design and manufacture plug-in electric vehicles (EV). BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said that the incoming fleet of EVs from BMW i will present all the best possibilities of Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure to loyal BMW customers and EV enthusiasts alike in Malaysia, with no compromise. “More importantly, it will also drive the all-new sustainability strategy for the BMW Group in Malaysia. iX Pioneering in the iX is the first-of-its-kind “Shy Tech” concept which allows modern technology and innovation in the vehicle to discreetly blend in the background until needed or explicitly desired.

iX xDrive40.

iX xDrive50 Sport.

Additionally, the vehicle will also feature the very first BMW IconicSounds Electric – developed in collaboration with world-famous composer and Academy Awards winner Hans Zimmer, offering owners an emotional driving experience with the unmistakable sounds of the BMW and BMW M models.

iX xDrive50 Sport.

The iX represents all that modern electromobility can offer and more. The impressive WLTP range of up to 630km the iX variants is also designed to dispel range anxiety amongst potential and existing EV owners.

iX xDrive40.

The fully-electric vehicle prides itself as a minimalist living space on wheels, offering sheer comfort on every journey.

iX interior. BMW did not give us right-hand-drive images, so use your imagination!

Key characteristic differences are LED headlights on the iX xDrive40, while BMW Laserlights equip the iX xDrive40 Sport and the iX xDrive50 Sport.

iX xDrive40 Sport.

Additionally, the driving assistant and parking assistant features are standard for the iX xDrive40, whereas the Sport variants arrive with the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus.

iX xDrive40.

The Sport variants are also exclusively equipped with Harman Kardon surround sound systems and the Interior Applications Clear & Bold offering – which consists of a control panel on the centre console made of sustainably produced, certified wood.

iX xDrive50 Sport.

Exclusive to the iX xDrive50 Sport are the integral active steering and the adaptive two-axle air suspension. iX3 The all-electric sports activity vehicle (SAV) combines the best of two worlds – driving dynamics and premium quality of the world’s best-selling premium midsized SAV, the BMW X3 with the increased performance and efficiency of the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, making the iX3 the most anticipated vehicle in its segment.

iX3.

iX3.

iX3.

i4 eDrive40.

i4 The epitome of the sustainable sports four-door gran coupe, built with specific focus on electric driving dynamics from the outset, the i4 is the latest member of the premium mid-sized saloon segment. The futuristic sports saloon offers the electrical power output of up to 340hp, a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds and an impressive WLTP electric driving range of up to 590km on a single charge.

i4 eDrive40.

Pre-booking and registration of interest are open for this next-generation BMW i. The iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive40 Sport are now available for pre-booking on the BMW Shop online platform here at a fee of RM5,000. Registration of interest for the iX xDrive50, iX3 and the i4 eDrive40 are also open on the official BMW website via the respective hyperlinks. Owners of BMW i EVs can also enjoy battery warranty of up to eight years or 160,000km, whichever comes first. Additionally, the first 50 customers to pre-book the iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive40 Sport will receive an exclusive pre-booking advantage, consisting of a complimentary charging installation and a complimentary one-year public charging access. This advantage will be available until Sept 22, terms and conditions apply. As the arrival of the next-generation BMW i fleet welcomes a new era of electromobility in Malaysia, BMW Group Malaysia also has their eyes set on rapidly expanding the BMW i dealer network to key cities across the country. Direct current (DC) fast chargers will also be installed at all thosee dealers for public use to further accelerate the availability of charging infrastructures in Malaysia, along with rapid-charging DC chargers to be made available for quick on-the-go charging at selected dealerships nationwide.

i4 eDrive40.

de Visser said the company is looking forward to reigniting local interest and uptake for electromobility, in foresight of the much-discussed upcoming Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint. “We have partnered with GreenTech Malaysia from the very beginning to grow the local charging infrastructure network as part of our key strategies to shift Malaysia towards a low carbon mobility future.

i4 eDrive40.

“Moving forward, we aim to give Malaysians the confidence to choose electric for their next – or even first, drive. In fact, there are more plans set to activate in the upcoming months that will encourage a positive reception of this future-focused way of mobility, of which we hope will also be strengthened by the upcoming revision of government policies towards electromobility.” Prices On-the-road and without insurance retail prices for the iX xDrive40 and iX xDrive40 Sport are (recommended retail price pricing and recommended retail pricing with extended warranty and service package): - iX xDrive40*: RM419,630, RM435,800*** - iX xDrive40* with Power Package**: RM424,230, RM440,400*** - iX xDrive40 Sport: RM472,630, RM488,800*** - iX xDrive40 Sport with Power Package**: RM477,230, RM493,400*** *Sport Package can be added to the BMW iX xDrive40 at RM53,000. **Power Package consists of BMW i wallbox and public charging cable. ***iX owners will also be entitled to a five-year extended warranty and six-year service package at a special rate of RM16,170.