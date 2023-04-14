$!Bookings for Hyundai Creta 1.5 Plus Accepted From Today

Another contender in the crowded SUV B-segment

THE B-segment SUV market in Malaysia gets another contender soon with the addition of the Hyundai Creta later this month. The model, which has been part of the Hyundai range for developing and emerging markets, was first introduced in 2014. It is now in its second generation which was launched in China (as the iX25) in 2019 and in ASEAN (Indonesia) early last year.

Though similarly sized as the more global Kona, the Creta is slightly longer and has a bold-looking front end somewhat like Mitsubishi Motors’ Dynamic Shield face. However, the ‘Parametric Jewel’ radiator grille is very much a Hyundai styling feature which is also seen in the latest models.

The daytime running lights are combined with the LED projector headlamps in trapezoidal recesses which are located more at the middle level rather than the traditional position just below the edge of the bonnet line.

As with other modern SUVs, the dashboard has two digital display panels. The driver has a 10.25-inch TFT LCD screen as an instrument panel and the infotainment system uses the 8-inch touchscreen in the centre. Maximum connectivity is provided with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay so many of the favourite apps from your smartphone can be mirrored on the screen and accessed from there. There will be a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense suite with active safety systems to help the driver be aware of dangers and also to avoid them. The systems not only cover the forward area but also behind the vehicle. For example, Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist will alert the driver of vehicles approaching from either side when reversing out of a parking bay. Safe Exit Warning uses the same sensors as the Blind Spot Warning system to warn when opening the door and a vehicle is coming up.

ASEAN NCAP conducted tests on the latest Creta (Indonesian version) in December last year at its PC3 facility in Melaka. Awarded the maximum rating of 5 stars, the model was the first Hyundai SUV to be assessed by ASEAN NCAP and was able to meet the new and tougher 2021-2025 protocol. Click here to read ASEAN NCAP report on the Creta. The ASEAN markets have only a 1.5-litre Smartstream MPI petrol engine with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) system. This produces 115 ps/143.8 Nm and there are 4 Drive Modes (Eco, Comfort, Smart, Sport) to optimize engine characteristics for different conditions or preferences.