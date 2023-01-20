$!Bookings opened for new BMW M2/M2 with pro package

Bringing racetrack technology to the road

FOLLOWING the launch of the updated 3-Series recently, BMW Malaysia now has another new model to kickstart 2023 and it’s the new M2 which had its global debut last October during BMW M’s 50th anniversary. Two versions of the M2 are available – the standard version priced at RM598,800 (without insurance) and a sportier upscale version with a Pro Package priced at RM642,800. The pricing for both versions includes a 5-year extended warranty and service. Online pre-booking can be done at shop.bmw.com.my.

The 2-door compact coupe features a new, distinctive and unframed kidney grille design with horizontal slats. Large, nearly square shaped air intakes allow generous volumes of air through to cool the engine and brakes. Alongside that are Adaptive LED headlights with High-beam Assistant, as well as front wings constructed with aluminium while the bonnet has a pronounced power dome. Large surfaces and rectangular shapes give the M2 the classic 3-box design, with widened side skirts and flared wheelarches giving a muscular image. At the rear is a spoiler lip for generating extra downforce, with a rear diffuser and hallmark M twin tailpipes being defining features of the M2. The standard M2 comes with double-spoke style M light alloy wheels in 930 M Bicolour (19-inch for the front and 20-inch for the rear), through which can be seen the blue brake calipers. For the Prop Package, the M Compound Brakes are in Red High-gloss with staggered double-spoke style M light alloy wheels in 930 M Black.

The M2 uses the high-revving 3-litre M TwinPower Turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine born out of motorsport. BMW M’s engineers have extracted 480 bhp/550 Nm from it with features such as a new lightweight crankshaft, a racetrack-designed oil supply/cooling system and high-pressure injection at 350 bars. With an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the M2 can go from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, it is claimed, and speed on to a top speed of 250 km/h. If that’s not enough, there’s the option of adding (at extra cost, of course) the M Driver’s Package which can propel the car another 35 km/h faster. The package does not need to be installed upon purchase and can be retrofitted at any authorised BMW dealership nationwide.

The newly designed chassis with an increased track width has been largely developed from scratch, allowing the provision of new axle kinematics. The double-joint spring strut front axle and wishbone are now made of aluminium to lower vehicle weight. The 5-link rear suspension has also been improved significantly from its predecessor. Steering precision complements the responsive rear-wheel drive to give agility and exceptional handling at higher speeds are ensured, enhanced with the increased wheelbase. The Active M Differential on the rear axle ensures efficient distribution of power to the left and right wheels for superior driving dynamics.