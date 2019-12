PETRON Malaysia has expanded e-wallet services at its stations in a collaboration with Malaysia’s leading e-wallet Boost to enable cashless payments.

Petron Malaysia head of retail and commercial business Choong Kum Choy said the company is excited to collaborate with Boost to create more payment options that are convenient and secure for its customers, besides the rewards and promotions.

Boost CEO Mohd Khairil Abdullah said: “We believe that this relationship with Petron will further encourage and give more opportunities for Malaysians to experience the convenience of going cashless as part of their day-to-day spending.”

Petron partnered with GHL Systems Bhd, a leading payments company in Malaysia and Asean to introduce Boost at almost all Petron stations nationwide.

The collaboration also enables payments via all other domestic Malaysian e-wallets such as Grabpay, Maybank QRPAY and Touch n Go, as well as some cross-border e-wallets which are presently accepted in Malaysia.

In conjunction with its collaboration with Boost, Petron is rewarding customers for fuelling at Petron stations through the “Spend & Win Sure Ong!” campaign that aims to give the best reward to its loyal customers.

From now until Jan 31, with a minimum spend of RM50 using Boost, users get RM5 in cashback, limited to two cashbacks per user.

In addition, with each RM40 spent at Petron stations, Petron Miles members and Boost users will earn one entry to the lucky draw contest.

To participate in the lucky draw, all transactions must be swiped with a validly registered Petron Miles card.

Petron is offering prizes and Boost cashback worth up to RM1,000,000, consisting of 15 grand prize winners who will receive RM8,888 cash each, 150 first prize winners who will receive RM888 cash each and 500 consolation prize winners who will receive 18,888 Petron Miles points each.