Boost your chances of winning a Navara

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) joined home-grown eWallet Boost to celebrate its fourth anniversary last month, by rewarding one lucky Boost user with a brand new Nissan Navara 2.5L Pro-4X pickup truck.

Themed “4th Birthd4y Bash”, the grand prize of a Navara 2.5L Pro-4X can be won by one lucky winner when they spend with Boost and participate in the BoostUP Pick & Win. Other prizes include mobile phones, smart gadgets, home appliances and many more.

The new Navara 2.5L Pro-4X pickup – a first for the Navara nameplate, delivers more rugged, yet stylish and smarter features, while continuing Nissan’s 80 years pick-up heritage of durability, reliability and versatility.

Famously known as the “Mother Trucker” in Malaysia, the radically-redesigned Navara Pro-4X comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility driver assisted features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara ever.

Don’t miss out the chance to participate in BoostUp Pick & Win from now to Dec 31 to win that rugged, stylish and smart Navara.

On behalf of ETCM, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad group CEO Daniel Ho said: “It is our pleasure to collaborate with Boost as the eWallet service provider embraces digital lifestyle that offers consumers the convenience in online and offline retail payments, bill settlement, insurance, transportation and many more.

“We would like to congratulate Boost on its 4th Birthd4y Bash anniversary celebration and we believe the new Nissan Navara 2.5L Pro-4X will provide the lucky winner an adventurous ride, both on-and-off road.”