$!Brabus 600: A Five-Door Supercar With Pistachio Upholstery!

WE recently saw Brabus turn the Maybach S680 into the most potent S-Class in the world and now a new project has been unveiled. The Brabus 600, a Range Rover turned into a five-door supercar.

Brabus’ redesign of the Range Rover begins on the exterior with a new front bumper that includes additional carbon fibre components and an apron that is intended to decrease lift at high speeds. It features a new diffuser and wing on the back, and for the wheels, they went with the Monoblock ZV set, which has 24-inch wheels. The new control module for the air suspension, which lowers the body by up to 20 mm, allows the 20-spoke alloy wheels to fit under the arches.

The Brabus 600, which the tuner refers to as a five-door supercar, is supposed to maintain its original comfort despite having large wheels and a low ground clearance. It also features a modified interior with carbon fibre scuff plates that display the illuminated Brabus emblem welcoming the driver and front passenger upon opening the doors. The rather striking Pistachio leather upholstery in the cockpit is accented with black piping and topstitching. The pedals and footrest feature an aluminium appearance for added sportiness.