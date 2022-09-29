Brixton Cromwell 1200 Previewed In Malaysia – 83hp, 110Nm

DURING the launch, MForce also previewed the all-new Brixton Cromwell 1200 from Brixton Motorcycles.

For those not in the loop, Brixton Motorcycles is a brand owned by Austrian-based KSR Group. However, the manufacturing plant is located in China to ensure the brand remains affordable for the global market.



Nevertheless, the Brixton Cromwell 1200 (codename GK1200) first appeared at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan.

The Cromwell 1200 is equipped with a 1,222cc parallel-twin SOCH liquid-cooled engine capable of pushing around 83hp @ 6,500rpm and peak torque of 110Nm @ 3,000rpm.

The retro machine adopts the same basic design as the iconic Triumph Bonneville, with a circular headlight, flat seat, spoke wheels and two long chrome exhausts running parallel to the ground.

Mechanically, the Cromwell 1200 features KYB suspension, Nissin brakes, Bosch electronics including ABS, traction control and multiple riding modes.

It also packs with full LED light setup and a TFT display.

The bike is also fitted with cruise control, making it suitable for a long trip.

According to MForce, the bike is still in testing stages and is currently undergoing an endurance test to ensure it passes all the requirements before being put on sale in Malaysia.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is said to be available for around RM50k once it is officially launched in Malaysia.