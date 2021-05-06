$!Buy a Nissan via Lazada

EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) launched its Nissan Flagship Store on e-commerce platform Lazada yesterday, for a convenient and secure (new vehicle) purchasing experience.

In conjunction with the launch along with Lazada’s 5.5 Sale, customers can book the all-new Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo, new Navara pick-up truck, X-Trail SUV or Serena S-Hybrid MPV for as low as RM 250 and the first 55 customers will receive a free Nescafe Coffee Machine worth RM598.

“We are excited to expand our Nissan models on Lazada, making it readily available to everyone who prefers the convenience of shopping at their fingertips. In this challenging time of Covid-19 pandemic, digitalisation has been fast-tracked and we are confident that this move is another way for the brand to enhance its services and at the same time offer great deals when purchasing a new Nissan on a digital application,” said Christopher Tan, ETCM sales and marketing director.

ETCM reminds everyone that the all-new Almera 1.0L Turbo now comes with Urban accessories package worth up to RM5,500 and an attractive Flexi Financing offer from as low as RM540 monthly, while the new Special Civil Servants Promotion offers the Almera VL variant with starting price from RM71,906 only.

Additionally, the new and radically redesigned Navara 4x4 2.5L Turbo double-cab pick-up comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility driver-assist features and safety systems, is also available with an attractive Flexi Financing offer from as low as RM950 monthly.

“The X-Trail and Serena S-Hybrid are not to be missed. The X-Trail now comes with Impul or Aero Edition accessories package worth up to RM5,600, while the Serena S-Hybrid comes with free three years maintenance service with parts and labour included.”

Customers can click into Nissan Flagship Store on Lazada here to check out these great offers.

For more information, customers can call Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838 or log on to www.nissan.com.my .

*Terms and conditions apply.