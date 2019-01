WELCOMING 2019, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) is rewarding Nissan customers a chance to own a new 2+1-room serviced apartment with two car parks in the “Buy Car Win Home” grand contest*.

This contest is a unique collaboration between ETCM and JKG Land Berhad, where Nissan customers stand a chance to win a serviced apartment worth up to RM665,000* in The ERA, Duta North Kuala Lumpur, when they purchase and register a Nissan vehicle from Dec 1, 2018 to Dec 31, 2019.

Adding to the new year excitement, ETCM is also offering attractive rebates up to RM12,000* for selected Nissan models.

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, ETCM also added the new Imperial Red colour to the ever popular Nissan Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid Premium Highway Star, featuring a two-tone theme with distinctive black floating roof, rear spoiler and side door mirrors.

The Serena 2.0L S-Hybrid offers best-in-class fuel economy of 14.2 km/L (NEDC R101), and comes with innovative features such as the hands-free dual power sliding door, dual back door, seven USB-powered ports, intelligent around view monitor with intelligent moving object detection, and smartphone connectivity with Apple CarPlay.

(New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) is a driving cycle designed to assess the emission levels of car engines and fuel economy in passenger cars, which excludes light lorries and commercial vehicles. R101 is for the measurement of carbon dioxide and fuel consumption and/or the measurement of electric energy consumption and electric range in hybrid and fully electric M1 and N1 vehicles. M1 are vehicles designed and constructed for the carriage of passengers and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat. N1 are vehicles designed and constructed for the carriage of goods and having a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tonnes.)