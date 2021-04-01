Buy a Passat, get a free stay at Pangkor Laut Resort

A TWO-night stay at the Pangkor Laut Resort comes with every purchase of the Passat, says Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

From now till the April 30, customers of the Passat Elegance and R-Line will receive a complimentary stay at the exclusive resort – on top of a one-year free insurance worth RM5,500, while the Passat R-Line comes with one-year free petrol worth RM2,500.

This Pangkor Laut Resort experience includes a two-night accommodation for two in a Hill Villa, which offers a magnificent view of the sea and beautiful tropical gardens.

Inclusive in the package worth RM3,300 are all three daily meals and guests will also receive a 50-minute massage treatment at the award-winning Spa Village Pangkor Laut. The package covers return scheduled speedboat transfers to and from Marina Island Pangkor on the mainland.

Pangkor Laut is a privately-owned island located three miles off the west coast of Malaysia on the Straits of Malacca. Its unique concept of “One Island, One Resort” promises exclusivity, serenity, and harmony. The island – previously voted “Number One in the World’ by Condé Nast Traveller – houses a resort of 140 villas and eight Estates that blend seamlessly into the forest as if nature had been the architect.

The Passat Elegance and its sportier sibling, the Passat R-Line are the world’s best-selling mid-sized saloons. With the current sales tax exemption, the Elegance is priced at RM181,856 and the R-Line is at RM203,411.

On April 10-11, Volkswagen dealerships nationwide will be hosting “The Passat Escape” event to showcase the features of the Elegance and R-Line and highlight attractive deals and promotions. Customers are invited to tune in to the respective dealers’ social media channels or walk into any authorised showroom.