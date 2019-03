YES! That heading is not a clickbait-of-sorts to trick you into reading this and then realise you have a slim chance of winning the ticket-for-two local Renault franchise holder TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd (TCEC) is offering.

Why? Because it is not ONLY two tickets to Paris and it is NOT a contest.

TCEC today announced “The French Experience”, a new sales campaign offering customers who purchase selected Renault models a trip for two to Paris.

The campaign, which runs on March 1-April 30, applies to either Renault’s flagship model, the premium D-segment Koleos SUV or “the French automaker’s global runaway success, the chic and versatile Captur urban crossover”.

“ANY customer who completes a purchase of either model within the campaign period will fly off on a trip for two to the capital of France, reputed for being the most beautiful and romantic of all cities and affectionately dubbed the City of Romance and Capital of Fashion,” says TCEC.

TCEC’s official travel partner for this campaign is Mayflower Holidays.

“Renault’s spectrum of contemporary models now projects a distinctive Renault personality that exudes French style and finesse inside-out and under the hood,” said TCEC CEO Kuan Kim.

“This new sales campaign celebrates Renault’s French roots with an all-around French experience from the daily commute after purchasing a Renault to enjoying a unique vacation in Paris. We believe that our customers are looking for unique life experiences. And Renault vehicles bring just that.”

‘Quintessentially French experience’

“Renault Captur and Koleos are two definitive embodiments of the refreshed stylistic language that has emerged from the brand’s renewed design strategy,” says TCEC.

“The rejuvenated approach focuses on two key trends that will continue in upcoming Renault vehicles: French Design and Easy Life.

“Consistent styling cues that promote Renault’s French design image, namely warm, simple, sensual lines with a clearly defined family face and C-shaped signature lighting, ensure both the Captur and Koleos reflect a strong and instantly recognisable Renault personality.

“Both models, as with all other modern mainstream Renault cars, have also benefited from the company’s more than 120 years of passion in the automotive industry, which continues to inspire the brand’s enthusiasm for enabling people with the freedom to enjoy an easy life behind the wheel.

“Through Renault’s rich heritage, which includes an equally long and deep involvement in motorsports like Formula 1, Captur and Koleos owners along with millions of Renault customers are now enjoying the benefits of engineering breakthroughs like turbocharging, improved powertrain architectures, better aerodynamics, new material development, greater fuel economy, more efficient energy recovery systems and enhanced driver response.

“Building on its legacy and in embracing its vision for future mobility, Renault has embarked on the next phase of its design strategy with a new cycle of concept cars that simultaneously incorporates design thinking, latest technologies and production best practices.



“These concept cars will pave the way for the next generation of Renault vehicles with ever more refined, connected and pure features that represent the very best in the French motoring spirit underscored by the company’s brand signature of ‘Passion for Life’.”

Captur and Koleos: Pricing and availability

The trendy turbocharged Renault Captur crossover is available at RM107,980, excluding insurance for Peninsular Malaysia.

It is now Euro 6 compliant, which means lower emissions and features engine auto stop-start as well as a new seven-inch infotainment system with offline/online navigation and internet connectivity.

The infotainment system is able to support music and navigation mobile applications such as Joox and Waze to name a few.

Blending all the cues of an urban crossover that modern drivers have to come to expect, the trendy turbocharged Renault Captur also features expressive exterior styling with chic two-tone body colours, premium black combination leather seats, sliding rear seats for more boot space, seven-inch infotainment system with reverse camera and navigation, four high efficiency airbags and excellent fuel efficiency.

The Captur has been the best-selling crossover model in its class in Europe, with global sales of over one million units.

A premium D-segment SUV, the Koleos is priced at RM173,840.

It features best class-leading interior space with refinements that match a luxury car in addition to a 2.5-litre petrol engine, a large 8.7-inch touchscreen R-LINK 2 multimedia system, customisable LED cabin lighting, premium combination leather seats, six airbags, power tailgate (in selected models) and blind spot warning system.

All prices of vehicles stated are on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private individual registration only.