ISUZU Malaysia will send 10 lucky customers who buy the D-Max pick-up truck to experience their dream holidays in the “Isuzu Win an Adventure of a Lifetime” contest.

The Grand Prize? A holiday for two in Iceland, for 10 days, in luxury accommodation, aaaaaand flying in business class!

Two winners of the First Prize will enjoy a nine-day, seven-night trip (for two) to Greece while two Second Prize winners will get to experience a 10-day, nine-night holiday (for two) to Turkey.

Five Special Prize winners will fly with a partner for an eight-day, six-night holiday to South Korea.

All winners will enjoy accommodation in four-star hotels, with tours and meals included in the package.

Isuzu Malaysia chief operating officer Masayuki Suzuki said: “The Isuzu Win an Adventure of a Lifetime contest is our way of encouraging Malaysians to take that step back to enjoy what the world has to offer.

“Through vehicles that have the range and versatility such as the Isuzu D-Max, we are encouraged to explore and experience the myriad of attractions that Malaysia and the world have to offer.”

To qualify for the dream holiday, all you need to do is purchase an Isuzu D-Max from any authorized Isuzu dealerships nationwide, and get it registered before Sept 30, fill in the contest forms and you could be on your way.

Drop by your nearest authorised Isuzu dealership today to find out more about the Isuzu D-Max and the exciting opportunity to participate in the contest.