$!BYD Dolphin Debuts In Malaysia; From RM99,900

Extended range and more power in a single variant

THE Dolphin is the first model in BYD’s Ocean series and the first to use the “Ocean Aesthetics” design philosophy. This new C-segment hatchback has accessibility, efficiency, and practicality.

BYD unveiled the e-Platform 3.0, a new version of the electric vehicle platform that underpins the Dolphin, at the Auto Shanghai in April 2021. This platform is intended to support more efficient performance and range owing to better weight distribution. The Chinese manufacturer also unveiled a new hatchback at the show, the BYD EA1 Concept pre-production prototype while unveiling a refreshed design language and brand identity. Three months after the concept model’s unveiling, the BYD Dolphin was introduced. Dolphin’s global right hand drive version was first shown to the public as the Standard Range at the Bangkok International Motor Show in March 2023. Sime Darby Motors and BYD have launched the Dolphin and it now joins the Atto 3 in BYD’s Malaysian line-up. The Dolphin comes with two variants: the Dynamic Standard Range and the Premium Extended Range.

The Dolphin is around the same size as a Toyota Yaris, being 4,290 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall, and having a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, but the Dolphin is wider, higher, and has a longer wheelbase. For reference, the Yaris measures 4,140 mm in length, 1,730 mm in width, and 1,475 mm in height, and has a 2,550 mm wheelbase. The front suspension uses the Mac Pherson strut while the rear is a torsion beam suspension. The extended-range variant comes with a multi-link rear suspension for added comfort and control. Ventilated disc brakes are found at the front and discs at the rear. The standard range comes with 16″ alloy wheels while the extended range comes with 17″ alloy wheels. The exterior features a rounded profile and side silhouette resembling a dolphin with short front and rear overhangs. Both variants come with LED headlights and LED daytime running lights. The premium extended range, however, gets a panoramic glass roof and both variants have rear wipers, something simple rarely seen on new-generation cars.

Exterior/Interior colours Premium Extended Range: Atlantis Grey with Delan Black Accent (Grey + Black interior) Ski White with Urban Grey Accent (Grey + Black interior) Surf Blue with Urban Grey Accent (Blue + Black interior) Dynamic Standard Range: Urban Grey (Grey + Black interior) Sand White (Brown + Black interior) In the cabin, you will find synthetic leather seats. For the extended variant, the driver has a six-way electric adjustment seat and a four-way electric adjustment for the front passenger whereas the standard variant comes with a manual adjustment setting. The extended also gets ventilated seats. There is a five-inch digital instrument panel and a 12.8″ intelligent rotating touch screen similar to the Atto 3. It features wired Apple CarPlay and the entertainment system offers six speakers. In the front you will find a Type A and Type C USB port for the centre console while the rear also gets the same for both variants. Additional interior features are a voice assistant, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite navigation and a keyless entry and start feature. The trunk has plenty of room for four 20-inch standard baggage compartments. When both rear seats are folded flat, the 345L boot can expand to 1,310L thanks to the seats’ ability to be divided 60:40. Both variants are front-wheel-drive with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The standard range comes with 94hp and 180Nm of torque. It does 0-100km/h in 12.3 seconds and has a WLTP driving range of 340km. The extended variant, on the other hand, comes with 201hp and 310Nm of torque. It does the 0-100km sprint in seven seconds. Surprisingly, with more power, the extended variant has a higher WLTP driving range of 427km.