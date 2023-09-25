$!BYD Production Line Rolls Out 500,000th Dolphin

Top-selling A0-level hatchback in China for 19 consecutive months since its debut in August 2021

ON September 22, BYD, a global leader in new energy vehicles, marked a significant milestone with the production of its 500,000th BYD Dolphin, solidifying its position as the top-selling A0-level hatchback in China for 19 consecutive months since its debut in August 2021. The BYD Dolphin’s impact extends globally, providing green mobility to customers worldwide. After its successful launch in Brazil in June 2023, it quickly became the best-selling EV in August, setting a new record for electric vehicle sales in the country. In Thailand, it achieved fifth place in EV sales within its first month on the market, selling 481 units. The Dolphin also completed a successful test drive event in the UK, receiving acclaim from the media.

Built on the e-Platform 3.0 designed for pure electric vehicles, the BYD Dolphin prioritises aerodynamics, rigidity, and cabin space. Its highly integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain ensures substantial improvements in both safety and range. The inclusion of BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery within the e-Platform 3.0 ensures a secure and convenient driving experience for users.