$!BYD Production Line Rolls Out 500,000th Dolphin

ON September 22, BYD, a global leader in new energy vehicles, marked a significant milestone with the production of its 500,000th BYD Dolphin, solidifying its position as the top-selling A0-level hatchback in China for 19 consecutive months since its debut in August 2021.
The BYD Dolphin’s impact extends globally, providing green mobility to customers worldwide. After its successful launch in Brazil in June 2023, it quickly became the best-selling EV in August, setting a new record for electric vehicle sales in the country. In Thailand, it achieved fifth place in EV sales within its first month on the market, selling 481 units. The Dolphin also completed a successful test drive event in the UK, receiving acclaim from the media.
Built on the e-Platform 3.0 designed for pure electric vehicles, the BYD Dolphin prioritises aerodynamics, rigidity, and cabin space. Its highly integrated 8-in-1 electric powertrain ensures substantial improvements in both safety and range. The inclusion of BYD’s ultra-safe Blade Battery within the e-Platform 3.0 ensures a secure and convenient driving experience for users.
The Dolphin’s design draws inspiration from Ocean Aesthetics, blending curvy emotional elements of waves with strong lines, creating a dynamic and exuberant overall style. Inside, sustainable vegan leather adorns the integrated sports seats, offering long-distance comfort and lateral support with ocean-inspired aesthetics.
As a pioneer in clean energy, BYD has committed to over 5.1 million new energy passenger cars globally, operating in numerous cities across various countries and regions. In alignment with their “Cool the Earth by 1°C” vision, BYD ceased production of ICE vehicles in 2022, focusing exclusively on BEVs and PHEVs to drive sustainable mobility and create a brighter, greener future.
Here in Malaysia, the Dynamic Standard Range pricing starts at RM99,900, however, the total on-the-road price is RM100,530 after all associated expenses, including those for registration, HP ownership endorsement, base plate, and inspection, are included. The cost of the Premium Extended Range is RM124,900, but after said associated expenses, the on-the-road price is RM125,730 without insurance.