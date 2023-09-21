$!BYD’s Yangwang U8 Premium Edition Debuts With 1,184hp

Drawing inspiration from the standard U8, this edition embraces an exterior reminiscent of the Land Rover Defender, highlighted by 20- or 22-inch wheels, a ‘floating’ roof, flush-mounted door handles, and an octagonal spare tire cover.

THE new U8 Premium Edition from BYD’s Yangwang division is making its mark in the Chinese market, showcasing a luxurious SUV with a body-on-frame design.

Inside, it boasts advanced technology, including 23.6-inch displays for both the driver and front passenger. The cabin is also equipped with a prominent 12.8-inch infotainment system in a portrait orientation. Furthermore, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and a display integrated into the second-row armrest contribute to the overall immersive experience for passengers.

While specific technical details have not been disclosed by BYD, the U8 Premium Edition represents a blend of elegant design and cutting-edge features, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to providing a high-quality and technologically advanced SUV option in the market.

The U8 elevates luxury and comfort with a range of premium features. Inside, the SUV offers Nappa leather seats, Sapele wood trim, and three high-speed wireless smartphone chargers for convenience. The opulence continues with a starlit sunroof, a 22-speaker premium audio system, and a 70-inch augmented reality head-up display for an immersive driving experience.

Not only does this SUV focus on luxury, but it also integrates advanced technology for an unparalleled driving encounter. The U8 features seats with a “10-point matrix hot stone massage” function, a fragrance diffuser, and a refrigerator capable of running for 12 hours after the vehicle is turned off.

In terms of performance, the U8 Premium Edition stands out with its powerful electric setup. It incorporates four electric motors, delivering an impressive combined output of 1,184hp. This robust powertrain enables the SUV to accelerate swiftly, achieving 0-100km/h in an impressive 3.6 seconds, showcasing a blend of performance and luxury.

It is packed with advanced features that enhance its off-road capabilities and safety measures:

Tank Turns: This feature enables the U8 to make tight turns by independently controlling the speed and direction of each wheel, enhancing maneuverability in challenging terrain.

Tire Blowout Stabilization: A safety feature that aids in maintaining stability and control of the vehicle in the event of a tire blowout, enhancing driver safety.

Adjustable Suspension: The suspension system can be adjusted to raise the vehicle, providing an extra 5.9 inches (150 mm) of ground clearance. This is particularly useful for off-road driving.

Water Floating Capability: In extreme conditions such as flash floods or off-road water obstacles, the U8 Premium Edition can stay afloat for up to 30 minutes, allowing for stable and controlled evasion.

The U8’s impressive array of sensors, including LiDAR units, millimetre-wave radars, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras, form the foundation for its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These sensors enable features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking Assist, and Automated Valet Parking, enhancing both safety and convenience for the driver.

Furthermore, the promise of future over-the-air updates, bringing Highway Driving Assist and City Navigation Autopilot, showcases BYD’s commitment to keeping the U8 at the forefront of technology and safety in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.

The BYD U8 Premium Edition is set to start deliveries next month, with the base pricing beginning at ¥1,098,000 (RM34k).