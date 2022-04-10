BYD SUV And MPV Electric Vehicles To Be Distributed By Sime Darby Motors Malaysia

AUTOMOTIVE brands from China are not new to the Malaysian market and were already selling their products 20 years ago, mainly in the commercial vehicle sector. In recent years, perhaps encouraged by the partnership Geely was able to form with DRB-HICOM in Proton, more brands are making their appearance.

Among them will be BYD Automobile (BYD stands for ‘Build Your Dreams’), which will be distributed by Sime Darby Motors (SDM) Malaysia. The two companies have formalized the partnership with the signing of a Distribution Agreement which also involves PT. BYD MOTOR INDONESIA.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at Sime Darby Motors City in Arar Damansara, Selangor, Andrew Basham. Managing Director of Sime Darby Motors, said: “In line with our commitment to encourage EV (electric vehicle) adoption amongst Malaysians, we are pleased to welcome BYD to our stable of world-class brands, enabling us to continue growing our EV pipeline of models. BYD is the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and this partnership will bring BYD’s expertise to the Malaysian market through a wide range of EV models.”

“Our collaboration with BYD is one of the steps Sime Darby Motors is taking towards our aim of becoming a leader in EV. This is also aligned with the Malaysian government’s push towards low carbon mobility,” he added.

Fully electric product range

BYD’s range of models cover all the popular segments of the passenger vehicle market and it also has a number of bus models which are made in the Americas. All models (including the buses) all have electrified powertrains, either plug-in hybrids or battery electric. For the Malaysian market, the initial models to be sold will be the ATTO 3 and e6.

“Malaysia is a key market for our expansion, as there are vast opportunities for the EV ecosystem to grow and evolve. Given its proven track record and well-established presence in the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region, we look forward to partnering with Sime Darby Motors to serve Malaysia’s growing EV demand,” said Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD’s Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division.

From battery maker to carmaker

Although BYD is now among the better known Chinese automobile manufacturers, especially in electrified vehicles, it began business in 1995 making rechargeable batteries. It was good timing for its founder, a chemist, as mobilephone sales were growing rapidly throughout the world and demand for batteries rose quickly.

By 2005, BYD captured over 50% of the world’s mobilephone battery market and was the largest manufacturer of such products in its home country. To venture into the automobile business, BYD acquired Qinchuan Machinery Works in order to acquire a licence to produce passenger cars. The company it purchased had such a licence as it was making cars since 1987.

Within 7 years, BYD’s total car sales were almost 450,000 units and its F3 model was the best-selling sedan in China. By 2010, it was the sixth largest Chinese brand by sales volume. It also began exporting cars to South America, the Middle East and Africa where low selling prices were the strong selling point.

Today, after more than 20 years of fast growth, the company has established over 30 industrial parks worldwide and has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit with zero-emission energy solutions. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, with revenue and market capitalization each exceeding RMB 100 billion (almost RM64 billion).