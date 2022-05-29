$!C40 EV continues Volvo 5-star Euro NCAP streak

THE fully electric Volvo C40 Recharge has been awarded a five-star safety rating in the 2022 Euro NCAP tests, joining its siblings in the Volvo Cars line-up as one of the safest cars on the road today, says the carmaker.

The rating continues Volvo Cars’ five-star streak in Euro NCAP testing, as all tested Volvo models on sale today received five stars in their respective Euro NCAP assessments.

The C40 Recharge scored especially well on occupant safety and driver assist systems, helped by one of the most extensive standard safety offers in its segment.

Among many other scenarios, these safety technologies help drivers detect and avoid collisions, remain in their lane and reduce the impact of accidentally running off the road.

“We always aim to be a leader in safety,” said Malin Ekholm, head of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. “That means we adhere to strict safety standards in all of our cars, many of which we helped establish over time.

“No matter which Volvo you choose, you and your loved ones will drive one of the safest cars on the market.”

Launched in 2021, the C40 Recharge is Volvo Cars’ second fully electric model.

In coming years, Volvo Cars plans to roll out a whole new family of pure electric cars, one of the industry’s most ambitious electrification plans.

Volvo Cars was the first established car maker to commit to all-out electrification and aims to sell only pure electric cars by 2030.

Already by 2025, it aims for half of its global volume to consist of pure electric cars.

Reflecting Volvo Cars’ ambition to be an industry leader in safety, the upcoming generation of Volvo models also aim to set new standards in safety.