Caltex contest winner gets SUV

BANGI resident Suhaila Sanip drove home a Volvo XC40 SUV after winning the top spot in the Caltex “Fuelled to Win” promotion, which ran from July 29 to Oct 31.

The 44-year-old fuelled up her car with RM750 worth of Caltex with Techron fuel over the three-month contest period with each purchase exceeding RM40 in a single receipt.

As a Caltex Journey card member, Suhaila stood double the chance to win.

She received the keys to her new SUV from Chevron Malaysia Limited deputy general manager Jeff Tan at a ceremony held at a Caltex service station near Bandar Sunway.

“I’m totally surprised. I can’t believe all I did was fuel up my car regularly with Caltex and in return I won a new car! How amazing is that? It was just my usual weekly routine. I hardly expected to win. It’s great timing for the year-end holidays for my family and I!” said Suhaila.

Tan said: “Caltex received an overwhelming response from the public across our service stations throughout Peninsular Malaysia during the three-month contest period and this has been a testimony to the Malaysian public’s confidence in Caltex.”

A total of 30 second prize (monthly) winners walked away with StarCash fuel cards worth RM5,000 each.

The prizes were presented to them by Chevron Malaysia’s retail district managers Chang Swee Wah and Faizah Abdul Samad respectively.

Another 30 winners took home the third prize comprising Caltex Journey Card with 5,000 BPoints, Techron Concentrate Plus and Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic.

The third prize winners also won special prizes monthly including dashcams (for August winners), GoPro cameras (September) and Michelin tyres worth RM2,000 (October).