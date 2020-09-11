Caltex Ohayo promotion rewards two customers with a Toyota C-HR each

CALTEX has yet again rewarded its loyal customers recently, by awarding the grand prizes to winners of their Caltex Ohayo promotion.

Two lucky Caltex customers each drove away with a brand-new Toyota C-HR after being selected as the grand prize winners of the promotion.

The winners, Khairul Fikrie Alias, 34 and Mohd Yarid Ahmad, 32, both from Pahang, were taken aback when they were informed of their win.

“I am a loyal Caltex customer so when I heard about the contest, I did not hesitate to try my luck. With my Journey card in hand, I made sure every fuel purchase exceeded the RM30 threshold. Now that I have won, I can take road trips in my new Toyota C-HR with family and friends! Thank you, Caltex!” Khairul Fikrie rejoiced.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yarid said he was not expecting to win the Toyota C-HR prize, so it came as a pleasant surprise to him.

“For the longest time, I have never thought of winning a car from a contest like this. It is something very far-fetched for an average person like me.

“I wasn’t putting my hopes too high, but miracles do happen. It’s such a surreal feeling to have won a car from this and I am very grateful to Caltex for giving me this opportunity!”

The Caltex Ohayo promotion which ended on July 15 rewarded lucky Caltex customers with the experience on “all things Japanese” with prizes from Toyota, Panasonic and Aeon.

Be on the lookout as Caltex will be announcing the second and third prize winners of the Ohayo promotion on its official social media channels within this week.