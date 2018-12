CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which markets the brand Caltex, is ushering in 2019 with a strategic partnership with Malaysian celebrity, Datuk Hans Isaac.

The strategic partnership is a natural one, given that Isaac represented Malaysia – and won – in Celebrity Car Wars Season 3, an award-winning automotive reality series which recently concluded its airing on History channel in November.

The show brought together six celebrities across the region to test their skills, endurance, and smarts against each other.

Caltex believes that just like the celebrities in Celebrity Car Wars who have pushed beyond their limits to complete the given obstacles in the show, the need to always provide high quality products for consumers is a top priority for the brand.

“Here at Caltex, we are built on the foundation of three pillars: people, partnership and performance,” said Chevron Malaysia country chairman Shahid Ahmed.

“People means the people that we serve, our beloved consumers. Partnership, indicating the people we choose to partner with to deliver the ultimate performance, our third pillar. And we believe Datuk Hans Isaac embodies these three pillars perfectly.”

Excited at the prospect of partnering up with Caltex, Isaac said: “I’m a big fan of automotive and have always been impressed with Caltex for taking one step further and its efforts to be the best in supporting its consumers to have a smooth, safe journey.

“I’m excited for this and can’t wait to be part of the concrete, high-performing ecosystem that strives for excellence.”

“This is a new chapter for Caltex, and with Datuk Hans Isaac on board, we are certain fans can look forward to an exciting 2019,” added Shahid.

As Caltex’s celebrity partner, Isaac will collaborate closely with the Caltex brand on its 2019 fuels marketing initiatives.