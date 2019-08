CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which operates the Caltex brand in Malaysia, on Monday officially launched its “Caltex Havoline autoPro” workshop programme. Through the programme, the company wants Caltex to bring further assurance to customers, while a professional-looking setup will make them feel welcomed the moment they arrive at the workshop. Also, having yet another avenue to get their cars serviced with Caltex Havoline products also brings added convenience to the everyday driver. The Caltex Havoline autoPro workshop programme is tailored for quick-lube automotive business partners who wish to expand their businesses and gain credibility as a preferred operator.

Najam speaking during the launch.

The comprehensive programme, unveiled at Osaga Service Centre in Kajang – one of the first partner workshops to adopt the programme – is designed to offer the right expertise and resources needed to develop and protect businesses. The first workshop to join the programme is Kian Ann Car Service Centre in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. There will be 18 other workshops joining the programme by end of this year. “To seamlessly protect what matters, the core of the Caltex Havoline autoPro workshop programme are five key pillars, all of which are planned with specific objectives in mind and to serve and deliver the most effective results and help improve the capabilities of partner workshops,” said Chevron Malaysia.

The programme benefits include: - Flexible entry criteria for prospective workshop partners with a lower volume target, and shorter-term commitments. - More comprehensive programme that now includes training, incentives, and business development funds. - Refreshed image standards. Partner workshops are qualified by the scale of Caltex products sold, among other criteria. Top partner workshops will receive the full Caltex Havoline autoPro branding and programme offerings. Speaking at the launch was Chevron Lubricants Asia-pacific cluster area business manager Najam Shamsuddin: “We are proud and excited to bring more value to our business partners and end users through the Caltex Havoline autoPro workshop programme. “Our fuels and lubricants have been proven throughout the years as products that meet and exceed consumers’ expectations. Now, we are embarking on a journey to build a strong brand image for our partner workshops without the franchisee or royalty fees while gaining the expertise and resources to grow and protect their businesses.