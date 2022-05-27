$!CaltexGO now at all participating stations

CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex retail brand in Malaysia, recently held a post-Hari Raya open house at their newly launched station in Putrajaya on Tuesday, where they announced the nationwide launch of their CaltexGO app.

Company country chairman Jay Gomez said: “We have been busy developing and launching new products and promotions in an effort to innovate for the future, providing additional connectivity and mobility options for our customers. In September 2021, we piloted CaltexGO in Klang Valley and we are now ready to roll out the app nationwide. With CaltexGO, motorists in Malaysia will enjoy additional benefits to refuel with speed and convenience.”

CaltexGO is a mobile app that allows customers to pay for their fuel transactions without physically visiting the counter.

The nationwide launch marks the next step in Chevron’s effort to engage with customers through new and innovative ways.