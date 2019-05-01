Captur now more ‘green’, enhanced features

THE Renault Captur is now improved with a new Euro 6-compliant engine for reduced emissions, stop-start engine function and a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity and navigation. The Captur features an upgraded Renault’s turbocharged TCe 120 engine that delivers the performance and acceleration of a normally-aspirated 1.8L engine.

With a six-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmission, the engine now delivers an improved peak torque of 205Nm from as low as 2,000rpm, while achieving good fuel efficiency of up to 5.9 litres per 100km (NEDC test method). The new engine start-stop function helps to shut down and restart the internal combustion engine to reduce the amount of time the engine spends idling, thereby reducing emissions.

The new seven-inch infotainment system has been upgraded with offline and online navigation and internet connectivity. The infotainment system is able to support your favourite apps such as Joox, Waze and many more through connecting to an internet hotspot. Captur+, a new Special Edition TC Euro Cars (TCEC) yesterday announced the launch of a special edition Renault Captur+ which adds a number of design enhancements, interior refinement and convenient accessories while offering the same innovative features and exceptional driving experience.

The new Captur+ features a silver/black two-tone front and rear bumper complementing the Captur’s chic dual-tone body colour for an added touch of distinction. For enhanced convenience, a first-in-its-class hands-free power tailgate, has been added on to the Captur+.

With the hands-free power tailgate, even with arms fully laden, the boot can be opened with a simple swipe of the foot underneath the rear bumper while the height can be programmed according to individual needs. Exclusivity in the Captur+ is further amplified on the inside – for added safety, it comes fitted with a driving video recorder (DVR).

The DVR is capable of recording up to 136 minutes of footage in high resolution at 1080p with a 16GB microSD card and offers an impact sensing function as well as good low light performance. The DVR comes with a smartphone app so customers can easily retrieve their videos easily. The Captur+ comes with distinctive maroon combination leather seats with finishing that extends to the door trims, as well as the driver arm rest that has been added on.

The armrest features stich detailing, offers additional storage space and is adjustable for greater comfort and convenience. Kick plates emblazoned with “Captur” have been added to the front and rear door sills to protect the lower door section while the boot entry guard keeps the bumper from scrapes and scratches when loading and unloading items.

French design, trendy styling, enhanced convenience Both the Captur and Captur+ variants carry over the extensive equipment and specifications that helped forge the model’s reputation as a versatile and user-friendly vehicle. Cabin space and seat configuration can also be adapted to meet various capacity needs with a sliding rear bench seat that is foldable 60:40, which also provides ample boot space from 377 litres to a maximum of 1,235 litres.

Standard features include: - Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system which provides access to useful and practical features including offline & online navigation, internet connectivity and hands-free telephone using Bluetooth technology. - Keyless entry and engine start, with walkaway door lock function. - Two-tone body colour. - LED fog lights. - Auto door lock. - Auto headlights and rain sensing wipers. - Reverse camera. - Eco Mode for up to 10% additional fuel savings. - A versatile multi-position boot floor. - Front door bins that can accommodate 1.5-litre drink bottles. - Four high efficiency airbags – dual frontal and dual head/thorax side. - Electronic Stability Control (ESC). - Hill Start Assist (HSA). - ABS with Electronic Brake Assist (EBA) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

5-in-Captur aftersales promise Both the Captur and Captur+ also benefits from the 5-in-Captur aftersales service which offers more cost savings and hassle-free servicing. The package includes: - Free service and maintenance (parts and labour) for five years or up to 100,000km, whichever comes first. - A five-year manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage. - Complimentary 24 hours roadside assistance. - Pick-up and delivery during scheduled maintenance at Renault service centres. - Mobility service of a replacement car in the event any part is not available for over 48 hours at authorised service centres, subject to availability. Trip for two to Paris To celebrate Renault’s French roots, TCEC is also running the “French Experience” sales campaign, which ends on May 30. The Captur+ is priced at RM113,300 while the Captur is priced at RM107,980, and is also eligible for the “French Experience” sales campaign. The promotion offers a trip for two to Paris to any customer who purchases a Renault within the campaign period. All prices of vehicles stated are on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private individual registration only.