CONSUMERS in Malaysia can now take advantage of the new Renault Subscription Trial Package to experience the versatile Captur lifestyle crossover and the convenience of Renault’s subscription programme.

The trial package is offered for seven days at just RM57 per day.

Customers who sign up for the Renault Subscription Trial Package only need to make a one-time up-front payment of RM399 to enjoy the Captur – Europe’s best-selling crossover – with no mileage cap, no security deposit and a simple sign-up process.

After the one-week trial, customers who wish to continue driving the Captur can choose to move on to the Renault Subscription Fixed or Switch Plans.

Through Renault Subscription, customers will enjoy the benefits of being free from long-term loan tenures and concerns about vehicle depreciation.

They will also enjoy all-inclusive costs covering road tax, insurance and regular maintenance as well as additional savings with no down payment and interest rates commonly associated with hire-purchase loans.

The company stated: “We believe that all it takes is one week to fall in love with the Captur. This new Subscription Trial Package aims to offer customers a longer test drive duration so they can fully experience the car. At the same time, it allows them to experience the ease and convenience of the Renault Subscription programme.”

Currently in its pilot phase, the Renault Subscription Trial Package is applicable within the central region of Peninsular Malaysia only. Limited units of the Captur are available, on a first come first served basis.

Those considering the Renault Subscription Trial Package can register their interest via the Renault E-Store online or call 1800-18-8663.

Customers will just need to submit a copy of their IC or passport, driver’s license and credit card details. The approval process will be within 24 hours.

Renault E-Store now open

TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Malaysia, recently launched the new Renault E-Store.

This first OEM-owned e-commerce platform offers customers ultimate convenience and a hassle-free way to buy or subscribe for a Renault through a revolutionary end-to-end digital journey.

From arranging for test drives to taking delivery of their Renault, customers can begin their ownership journey online, from the comfort of their own homes and at a time that is convenient for them.

Renault’s modern line-up of vehicles in Malaysia include the iconic high-performance Megane R.S. 280 CUP sports hatch, the flagship premium Koleos large SUV and the versatile Captur lifestyle crossover.

For more information about the new Renault E-Store and Renault in Malaysia, visit www.renault.com.my or call 1800-18-8663 (Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm).