TC Euro Cars (TCEC), the sole franchise holder for Renault vehicles in Malaysia, has announced its “Capture More with Renault” campaign, offering customers the chance to win up to RM8,888 in cash, more great deals and more peace-of-mind in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities.

“Chinese New Year is a season to reconnect with loved ones. To spend more time with family, build stronger bonds and revel in more happiness,” said TCEC CEO Kuan Kim Luen.

“It is also a time when people usher in a more abundant new year for health and longevity, prosperity and fortune, as well as larger families to pass on the family name.

“In line with these sentiments, the ‘Capture More with Renault’ campaign reflects our desire to give more to our customers as we offer them more rebates on Renault vehicles, more cash prizes to enjoy and more reassurance for their travels on the road.”

Through the campaign, customers can test their powers of estimation in the Renault “Guess and Win” challenge for a chance to gain some fantastic cash prizes.

The first prize winner will drive home with RM8,888, the second prize winner RM3,888 while the third prize is worth RM1,888.

To participate, customers who purchased any Renault vehicle within the campaign period can take a gander at guessing the total number of “mandarin oranges” that will be packed into the ample, versatile boot space of a Renault Captur.

The featured Captur will be on display at all eight Renault showroom branches located in Petaling Jaya, Glenmarie, Puchong, Setia Alam (Selangor), Setapak (Kuala Lumpur), Butterworth, Ipoh and Johor Jaya.

Attractive deals on selected models are also on offer during the “Captur More with Renault” campaign, which started on Jan 17.

The turbocharged Renault Captur crossover are available at RM99,999 (normal price is RM105,980).

This promotional price includes a free service package inclusive of parts and labour for five years or 100,000km (whichever comes first) as well as a five-year full manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage.

Koleos, Renault’s flagship model, is also on offer – under the “Capture More with Renault” campaign, limited units of the Koleos 2WD are attractively priced from RM169,840 (normal price is RM173,840).

For enhanced customer peace-of-mind, the Koleos also comes with a five-year full manufacturer’s warranty with unlimited mileage and free five-year or 100,000km (whichever comes first) service package, inclusive of parts and labour.

Additionally, customers will also enjoy an extra free gift in the form of a Raytech Solar and Security tint worth up to RM1,800.

All promotions and promotional prices listed are for Peninsular Malaysia and subject to terms and conditions.

All prices of vehicles stated are on-the-road inclusive of SST, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia and private individual registration only.