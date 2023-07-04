Car Slams Into Pedestrians, Killing One

A 20-year-old local male was driving along Jalan Lintas, Kota Kinabalu, and drove right into three pedestrians killing one.

It was reported that the incident occurred around 5 am yesterday when the three male victims were walking towards Surau Istiqomah for their morning prayers.

According to NST, the victims were hit by a car that was driving without its lights on as they attempted to cross the street.

District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah identified the deceased as a 55-year-old restaurant worker and confirmed to have died at the site after suffering severe head injuries.

Another victim, 34, was only slightly hurt and is currently receiving treatment in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s green zone while the other 39-year-old victim managed to avoid being hit by the car and did not sustain any injuries.

Further investigations are being conducted in accordance with Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

We suggest that drivers should always ensure that their headlights are turned on when driving through dark roads and pedestrians should try their best to use overhead bridges when crossing roads.