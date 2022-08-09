Carnival time

WHEN the new Kia Carnival was launched in January by Dinamikjaya Motors (the new distributor), it was only available as a CBU (completely built-up) imported model.

However, local assembly of the MPV was underway and the first units are on their way to showrooms this month.

The Carnival is one of four models that Kia will assemble locally, for the Malaysian market as well as for export to neighbouring countries. These include a fully electric model that is expected to be launched by the end of 2023.

While the CBU Carnival is an 11-seater, the locally-assembled one is a 7/8-seater. Where the 11-seater is aimed more at business usage, the 7/8-seater versions are for those in the market for premium MPVs like the Toyota Alphard and Honda Odyssey.

There are three versions available, with the 8-seater available in standard and High spec and the 7-seater only in High spec. Prices (without insurance) range from RM231,228 to RM261,228.

The latest Carnival is certainly very much changed from the first generation – known locally as the Naza Ria. While it has the long monoform of a people-carrier, it doesn’t have the bulkiness.

The design originates from Kia’s studio in California, which could be why it has that combination of MPV and SUV. In America, MPVs (which they call minivans) and SUVs are popular, so the designers decided to combine the two types.

The headlamps don’t have conventional covers, with each of the DRLs and lighting elements being separate. The appearance is a bit futuristic, which also gives originality to the Carnival’s design.

The grille, sized proportionately to the vehicle, is quite a simple execution which looks like the “Tiger Nose” has finally evolved away from its familiar look.

Most MPVs have a pretty dull side view but the Kia designers have given the Carnival a more eye-catching and sporty appearance.

Apart from the “floating roof”, the tapered and angled C-pillar provides a unique look, and the texture garnish adds a touch of class too.

Like the imported version, the locally assembled Carnival also has a turbodiesel engine and it is the same 2.2-litre Smartstream 4-cylinder unit.

With high-pressure commonrail fuel delivery, it develops 199bhp/440Nm, with the strong torque available from 1,750rpm. The power goes to the front wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

There’s no conventional lever for selecting transmission positions; instead, a large E-Shift on the centre console is rotated to select the R, N and D positions. Manual selection of gear can still be done using paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The interior is where the new Carnival impresses, not just with spaciousness that would be expected from its exterior dimensions.

The designers have created a more premium image and feel to the cabin with convenience features for everyone.

They were inspired by the minimalist yet elegant spaceship interior in the classic movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, so their initial idea was a family vehicle fit for space travels!

This is enhanced by the large windows, especially on both sides of the second row. There’s a panoramic view of the world passing by and with the High version, there are also dual sunroofs overhead to make things feel even more airy.

The seating layout has a lot of variability. While the maximum number of occupants is 7 or 8 persons, the seats can be rearranged, folded or even removed to create extra cargo space.

In both versions, the third row folds flat into the floor but for the second row, the seats are fixed in the 7-seater due to the many electrical systems in them.

For the 8-seater, they can be adjusted in various ways, turned around to face backwards and even removed completely.

For the ultimate in comfort, the 7-seater comes with two Premium Relaxion seats for the second row. These are wide and when reclined, there is an additional pad that extends forward and up to provide support for the lower part of the legs.

The third row, for 3 persons, is quite comfortable – which you can’t say that of all MPVs.

With the Carnival, there won’t be a reluctance to go to the back. Legroom is also pretty good and more importantly, even though the seats are over the rear end, there’s no bumpiness.

At 5 metres long, the Carnival is imposing and for some, it may be intimidating. However, the size does not mean it is difficult to drive. In fact, when on the move, it doesn’t feel much different from a smaller MPV.

The Carnival is a breath of fresh air in the MPV segment, and it has not just a premium image but also the feel to go with it. We would go as far as to say it sets a new benchmark for the MPV class and even those who have not had a liking for large MPVs will find the Carnival appealing.