$!Celebrating 100 years of Mazda with 2020 line-up

MAZDA Motor Corporation celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding on Jan 30. Company representative director, president and CEO Akira Marumoto said: “Mazda originated as a company producing cork and then took the path to manufacturing automobiles. Now, our cars have found friends with many customers from over 130 countries and regions. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the customers, dealers, suppliers, business partners and the local community, who have supported us over the years through good and bad times, to whom we owe our 100 years of existence. “As we look ahead to the next 100 years, we will continue to put people first and cherish our ‘uniqueness of co-creating with others.’ As we strengthen co-creation and cooperation with all those connected with the company, we will continue to challenge ourselves to create unique products, technologies, and experiences that our customers love.” In conjunction with this momentous celebration, Bermaz Motor is introducing a range of 2020 Mazda vehicle models with updated features and conveniences. The range includes the 2020 Mazda2, the 2020 Mazda CX-9 and the iconic roadster, the 2020 Mazda MX-5 RF. All three models are now officially open for reservation. 2020 MX-5 RF: World’s ‘most iconic roadster’ The ability to offer more features while remaining lightweight is not always an easy task. Mazda is dedicated to the purity of the MX-5, an iconic vehicle with more than a million units produced and the Guinness World Record holder for the best-selling two-seater sports car. For more than 30 years, the front mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout has evolved to fit the ever-changing customer needs. Through its many iterations, the 2020 MX-5 RF offers more amenities while maintaining the necessary characteristics of a driver’s car: lightweight, nimble and most importantly, fun-to-drive.

Its features include several new conveniences such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accessible via the Mazda Connect infotainment display, and Isofix mounts on the passenger side with airbag cut-off function, amongst other standard essential features. Aligned with the premium positioning path of brand, the 2020 MX-5 RF receives an updated Mazda badging and fonts design. For 2020, the MX-5 RF adds more i-Activsense safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support and Driver Attention Alert as standard.

The MX-5 RF is completely built-up (CBU) from Japan and comes standard with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-litre engine, producing 181hp at 7,000rpm and 205Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Transmission options include either a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The MX-5’s engine paired with its lightweight physique and agile driving dynamics, provides an outstanding power-to-weight ratio that summons pure joy on just about any road. The selling price for the new 2020 MX-5 RF starts from RM266,154 and is officially available for ordering now. 2020 Mazda2: Premium personal car ‘that enriches everyday life’ The 2020 Mazda2 features styling enhancements and now comes equipped with enhancements to its driving dynamics as well as to comfort and convenience. The Mazda2 exterior has been updated to feature a new front grille design that provides a sense of unity with the some of the newer 7th generation products such as the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30.

The new Mazda also features front LED with new signature styling coupled with new 16-inch alloy wheels with enhanced texture and high-brightness paint. The Mazda2 receives an updated Mazda badging and fonts as part of the brand’s path to premium. The interior features a comfortable space with a new blue grey interior trim to create a sense of balance quality and playfulness via carefully selected materials that are built to match the diverse lifestyles of customers. It car also receives Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. It is accessible via its Mazda Connect infotainment display. With the increase in popularity of smartphones from Apple and Android, customers can now experience more seamless connectivity – by accessing integrated apps such as Waze/Google Maps, Spotify and other phone functions.

As for driving dynamics, the 2020 Mazda2 comes equipped with G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus). The original GVC, the first technology in the SkyActiv-Vehicle Dynamics series, was the world's first control system to vary engine torque in response to steering inputs in order to provide integrated control of lateral and longitudinal acceleration forces and optimise the vertical load on each wheel for smooth and efficient vehicle motion. GVC Plus uses the brakes to add direct yaw moment control for further enhanced handling stability. As the driver steers out of a corner by returning the steering wheel to the centre position, GVC Plus applies a light braking force to the outer wheels, providing a stabilising moment that helps restore the vehicle to straight line running. The system realises consistently smooth transitions between yaw, roll and pitch even under high cornering forces, improving the vehicle's ability to accurately track sudden steering inputs and crisply exit corners.

In addition to improving handling in emergency collision avoidance manoeuvres, GVC Plus offers a reassuring feeling of control when changing lanes on the highway and when driving on slippery road surfaces. Driving comfort has also been enhanced with a tuned suspension system for smoother vehicle movement and comfortable ride. New structured front seats improve the driver’s sense of balance, enhancing the sense of unity with the car and making driving easier.

The transmission has been tuned for smoother acceleration which minimises the head and body movements of passengers. By applying the human-centred development philosophy to all kinds of common driving situations, Mazda will continue to pursue the kind of driving joy that allows both the driver and his or her passengers to feel at one with the car.

The 2020 Mazda2 is CBU from Thailand and comes standard with a Skyactiv-G 1.5-litre engine, producing 114hp at 6,000rpm and 149Nm of torque at 4,000rpm and paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. Its selling price starts from RM103,670 and is officially available for ordering now. 2020 Mazda CX-9: ‘Flagship premium seven-seater SUV’ The 2020 CX-9 receives a few updates that focuses on elevating the premium Mazda ownership experience. Aligned with the brand’s path to premium, on the exterior, the latest CX-9 receives updated Mazda badging and fonts design as well as a new grey metallic finish to its 20-inch aluminium alloy wheels. On the interior, the SUV is equipped with black leather seats with a new silver stitching finish extends a rich feeling to each of the three rows, creating a sense of sophistication for all occupants.

Other standard features include an updated nine-inch Mazda Connect infotainment screen, auto hold function as well as i-Stop function, seatbelt reminders for second and third row passengers and additional two USB charging ports at the third-row for added convenience. In terms of performance, the 2020 CX-9 is equipped with the turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine that produces 228hp at 5,000rpm and 420Nm of torque at 2,000rpm and is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission and available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive format.

When paired with i-Activ all-wheel drive, the 2020 CX-9 is the first Mazda vehicle offered with the all-new Off-road Traction Assist feature. Replacing the traction control button, this feature can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increases the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive.

The CX-9 has G-Vectoring Control Plus as standard which improves steering response to enable the driver and all of its occupants to have a smooth and premium driving experience. In terms of advanced safety technologies, the 2020 CX-9 comes equipped with a host of Mazda’s flagship i-ActivSense advanced safety technologies features which includes, but not limited to the following; Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Smart City Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist. In addition, Smart City Brake Support is now updated with pedestrian detection support.