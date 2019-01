ON Aug 26, 1959, British Motor Corporation (BMC) proudly revealed a car that captured the imagination of the world and revolutionised the compact car segment.

This year, six decades later, MINI (yes, in capital letters since 2000) marks the brand’s 60th birthday and the extraordinary story of a British innovation that went on to achieve iconic status.

To kick-start this anniversary year, MINI has introduced a limited run of 500 very special vehicles for UK customers.

Built in the UK at MINI Plant Oxford, the MINI “60 Years Edition” is the first of many celebrations planned for 2019 that will champion the brand’s rich heritage in Britain and its continuous dedication to innovation.

“Much like Sir Alec Issigonis’ first car in 1959, MINI has continued to push the boundaries whilst keeping creative use of space, driving fun, style and individualisation at its core,” boasts the company.

The MINI 3-door Hatch Cooper S 60 Years Edition will be offered exclusively with an automatic transmission in the UK, with acceleration from zero to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

The exterior design features a new British Racing Green IV paint finish and piano black exterior trim, black roof and exterior mirror caps, special anniversary design bonnet stripes and model exclusive 17-inch light alloy wheels in 60 Years Spoke two-tone.