Certified pre-owned Hondas available now

HONDA Malaysia today introduced its Honda Certified Used Car (HCUC) that enables Malaysians to purchase a verified, pre-owned Honda car through an accessible and trustworthy platform.

The company initiated the HCUC business today with six dealerships from different regions comprising MJN Motors Sdn Bhd (Selangor), Tiong Nam Motor (M) Sdn Bhd (Selangor), Kah Motor Co Sdn Bhd (Penang), Kah Motor Co Sdn Bhd (Johor), Yong Ming Motor Sdn Bhd (Johor) and Chuan Thye Motor Sdn Bhd (Pahang).

Honda Malaysia will gradually expand the HCUC business to meet the growing demand in the used car market in Malaysia.

Company managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “Honda Malaysia is committed to offering products and services of the highest quality and ensuring that all our cars, be it new or pre-owned, provide a feeling of joy to the car owners. As such, we rolled out HCUC as an additional option for customers to own their preferred Honda cars and enjoy being a Honda owner.”

Under the HCUC, customers can choose different models of Honda pre-owned cars. All the Honda pre-owned cars are five years* and below, as well as clocked 100,000km* and below.

Honda Malaysia ensures that the cars sold under the HCUC business have undergone thorough and stringent 288-point inspection conducted by Honda Certified Inspectors. It covers the conditions of the engine and transmission, functionality and undercarriage as well as the exterior and interior conditions.

Customers can drive the pre-owned Honda cars with peace of mind as all the cars are certified, equipped with genuine parts and are free from major accidents and flood damage.

Customers who purchased certified pre-owned cars through HCUC are entitled to an additional one-year extended warranty* on top of the existing warranty that is still valid.

For a hassle-free experience, car registration process will be done by the HCUC authorised dealers. In addition, customers will have access to the Honda network of authorised dealerships nationwide such as sending their certified pre-owned cars to any Honda dealerships for after-sales services.

For more information, customers can visit any of the six authorised HCUC dealerships or call Honda Malaysia’s toll-free number at 1-800-88-2020.

*Terms and conditions apply.