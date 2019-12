BMW Group Malaysia is celebrating the season of giving at Bangsar Shopping Centre, from now until Dec 26, giving the public a chance to win exclusive BMW merchandise via lucky draw contests, test drives of their dream BMW models.

The initiatives are also in support of fulfilling the Christmas wish lists of the children from Shelter, a non-governmental organisation that shelters children who have suffered abuse, from neglected or abandoned backgrounds and is supported mainly by public donation.

Visitors can help fulfil a wish by purchasing an item off the children’s list and dropping them into the “Joy of Giving” box placed in the boot of the first-ever BMW X7 that is on display next to La Bodega restaurant.