$!City Hatchback arrives!

HONDA Malaysia on Tuesday announced that the highly anticipated sporty and stylish all-new City Hatchback is now open for bookings at all Honda dealerships nationwide. Presented as “A Step Above” in its segment, the hatchback sports a new form factor with its unique values in a stylish hatchback body type. Conceptualised to be an “energetic” hatchback, the new model was developed through a combination of cutting-edge styling with a sporty feel and it will be officially launched before the end of the year. The company says the all-new City Hatchback has the best-in-class torque performance as well as advanced technological features.

It will be offered in two powertrains – e:HEV and Petrol. The former is powered by 1.5-litre Sports intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain that delivers a powerful and immediate response through two electric motors for effortless drivability and efficiency. The e:HEV features Honda’s unique hybrid system, that seamlessly combines the benefits of petrol engines and electric motors to provide fuel efficiency and power. The advanced powertrain delivers 107.5hp and segment-revolutionary 253Nm torque that is equivalent to a D-segment engine torque performance.

Meanwhile, the Petrol variant is equipped with 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC powertrain producing highest-in-class 119hp and a maximum torque of 145Nm, offering an ideal balance of exciting performance and fuel efficiency for a hatchback body type. For an exclusive appearance, the RS-specced e:HEV sports a high-gloss piano black front grill, black solid wing and gloss black door mirrors, for a two-toned colour expression. It will also feature RS-exclusive shape in the areas of lower grill, foglamp garnish and rear bumper. The rear bumper is specifically designed for hatchback and equipped with a sophisticated diffuser, making the rear look lighter with an “active and young” impression. The exterior of RS e:HEV and V variants will receive LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED front foglamps, LED rear combi lights and 16-inch alloy rims.

A much-coveted and popular feature synonymous with the Jazz that is now made available in the new hatchback is the four-mode Ultra Seats. This practical and versatile first-in-class feature allows the rear seats to be folded flat or flipped up in four configuration modes – Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh, to suit different needs of storage space by maximising the rear space creatively when transporting items. Another advanced and first-in-segment feature is the remote engine start (RS e:HEV and V variants), which provides added convenience, enabling the driver to remotely activate the engine and air-conditioning before entering the car. The rear air conditioning ventilation provides added comfort and convenience for the rear seat passengers, in addition to the electric parking brake feature that enables the driver to activate and deactivate the parking brake with a lift and push of a button is exclusively available in the RS e:HEV.