City Hatchback V-Sensing introduced

HONDA Malaysia today introduced a new variant to the all-new City Hatchback line-up, the V-Sensing.

Priced at RM91,708.51*, the new variant is “ideal for young executives and young families with an active lifestyle – who enjoy a cool and sporty ride with added advanced safety features for their daily commute”.

This new variant together with the RS e:HEV variant in the City Hatchback line-up are both equipped with Honda Sensing, the most complete advanced safety features in its class.

Honda Malaysia’s new managing director and chief executive officer Hironobu Yoshimura said: “Throughout the years, the City is well-known for its safety and advanced technology. We introduced the City V-Sensing variant to the City line-up in November 2021 and our record shows that it has been well accepted in its segment.

“For the first quarter of 2022, the City V-Sensing contributed 34% to the total City sales, which shows a positive trend for this variant and also the recognition of Honda Sensing, our advanced safety technology. We are now excited to introduce the V-Sensing variant to the all-new City Hatchback. We believe that with two variants now available with Honda Sensing, it will further add value for our customers while raising the benchmark in the segment.”

The Honda Sensing technology was developed to realize the vision of a collision‑free mobile society by utilising front wide view camera to better recognize road boundaries during day and night driving conditions.

The driver assistance safety systems in the City Hatchback V-Sensing are:

1. Adaptive cruise control

2. Collision mitigation braking system

3. Forward collision warning

4. Lane keep assist system

5. Road departure mitigation

6. Lane departure warning

7. Auto high beam.

The City Hatchback V-Sensing is equipped with 1.5-litre dual overhead camshaft i-VTEC engine coupled with continuous variable transmission.

This powertrain is able to produce up to 119.4hp, which is the highest in its class and a maximum torque of 145Nm. Honda says the efficient engine offers an ideal balance of “fun to drive” performance and exceptional fuel efficiency for a hatchback body type.

Among the variant’s features are LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lights, tailgate spoiler, LED taillights, sporty 16-inch alloy rims, black interior seats in leather** and light grey stitching**.

Its versatile and popular Ultra Seats which comes in four modes – Utility, Long, Tall and Refresh, is now standard across all variants of the current City Hatchback.

For the extra convenience during driving, the City Hatchback V-Sensing is also furnished with an eight-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto*** connectivity.

Also, the car has a seven-inch interactive thin film transistor meter that provides easy access to information according to the driver’s needs.

In addition to the Honda Sensing safety features, the City Hatchback V-Sensing also comes with standard safety features such as vehicle stability assist, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, brake assist, emergency stop signal, hill start assist, rear seat Isofix I size type, rear seatbelt reminder and six airbags.

Other safety features in the City Hatchback V-Sensing includes Honda LaneWatch, a camera-based advanced safety technology which reduces blind spots by providing real-time visual in the infotainment system when the left turn signal is activated or LaneWatch button is pressed.

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30. Terms and conditions apply.

**Combination leather.

***Android Auto will be available upon its official launch of the service in Malaysia.