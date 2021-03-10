$!City RS e:HEV price announced: RM105,950.45*

FOLLOWING the successful launch of the fifth-generation all-new Honda City, Honda Malaysia today announced the price of the City RS e:HEV variant, setting the record as the first country in the world to unveil this variant.

Company managing director and CEO Toichi Ishiyama said: “Today we are pleased to announce the official price for the all-new City RS e:HEV at RM105,950.45*, with an overall package that is beyond the B-segment, complete with Next Generation Advanced Technology, Honda Sensing as well as Honda Connect, class-leading innovative features and a sporty exterior.”

The City RS e:HEV variant will be the first model to be equipped with an innovative Honda Connect technology. Its exterior boasts a new gloss black front grille, exclusive lower front grille, new rear bumper with diffuser, new gloss black boot spoiler and new gloss black door mirrors to give a sporty two-toned impression of the body colour.

Other features include new LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, new LED foglamps with garnish, new LED taillamps as well as dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

The City RS e:HEV is equipped with a two-motor hybrid system powered by a 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system, paired to an electric continuous variable transmission. The e:HEV is capable to deliver 107.5hp and a best-in-class high torque of 253Nm.

The e:HEV system will switch automatically between the three driving modes which are EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive in the most efficient way. This variant also comes with deceleration selector paddles that enable the driver to engage on the paddles for power regeneration and to decelerate the vehicle without stepping on the brake pedal.

First in its segment, the new City RS e:HEV is offered with the most complete advanced safety feature in the B-segment, the enhanced Honda Sensing, which was developed “to realise the vision of a collision-free mobile society” by utilising front wide view camera to better recognize road boundaries during day and night driving conditions.

The all-new City RS e:HEV variant is offered in three colours – Passion Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.

To place a booking for the City RS e:HEV, customers can access Honda Malaysia’s new car pre-booking online platform here, to pre-book their car or visit any of Honda Malaysia’s authorised dealers.

*On-the-road price without insurance. Sales tax exemption period ends on June 30.