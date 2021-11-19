CKD Porsche Cayenne with Malaysia-specific features

PORSCHE Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP), revealed a raft of new updates for the Cayenne recently, unleashing a multitude of new possibilities for customers in the country.

The German carmaker confirmed the Cayenne as the model chosen for local assembly in Kulim, Malaysia, with an enhanced standard equipment range specified exclusively for the Malaysian market.

This production expansion is the first of its kind outside of Europe, firmly underscoring the brand’s commitment to Malaysia and recognition of the potential for more multi-faceted development in the Asean region.

The new range of standard equipment adds previously optional content to the car, sharpening the appeal of the Cayenne within the local market.

Standard design highlights now include LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), LED taillights, a choice of three metallic paint colours with high-gloss black contrast accents and sporty 21-inch RS Spyder design wheels.

Inside, new standard features include a Bose surround sound system, two choices of leather upholstery colourways, four-zone climate control, 14-way adjustable comfort seats with memory function and electric roll-up sunblinds for the rear windows.

Driver assistance systems are also enhanced with convenient technology features like Comfort Access, a Porsche Communication Management system with full HD 12-inch displays and ParkAssist with front, rear as well as surround views.

Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and other intelligent Porsche Connect services are also featured as standard.

These upgrades combine with other features like Porsche Advanced Cockpit, multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and a centre console with Direct Touch Control to make the Cayenne a truly stand-out option in its class.

First-ever specially-curated package

If customers desire even more exclusivity, they can also opt for the first-ever Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package, inspired by the brand’s bespoke customisation programme.

Choosing this option applies a SportDesign Package, enhancing the car’s appearance with a unique front apron and more pronounced wheelarch extensions; other exterior differentiators include darker-tinted headlights and taillights.

Performance is also enhanced with a sports exhaust system featuring unique sport tailpipes and double-tube tailpipe trim for a more commanding presence. At the touch of a button, the exhaust also emits an impressive soundtrack to complement more dynamic driving.

On request, a Carbon interior package can further be applied, changing the finishes on selected areas of the dashboard and door panel to carbon fibre to create a premium yet sporty ambience. A choice of sporty 22-inch rims are also optionally available.

Possibilities just a click away

New possibilities are also unleashed on the digital front for Porsche Malaysia, as the brand allows customers to configure and book* a Cayenne seamlessly online for the first time at mycayenne.online.

Besides personalising their sports car with the optional Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Package or with an impressive range of individual Porsche Tequipment items, customers will also be able to configure and order a special Porsche Design watch, available exclusively on this website.

To mark the debut of this first-ever digital ordering platform for Porsche customers in Malaysia, the brand is offering a Porsche Driver’s Selection voucher worth RM911 for the first 50 orders placed online.

Pre-orders for the updated and enhanced Cayenne start now from RM550,000**. First deliveries are estimated to begin by March 2022.

The brand will further expand its presence in Malaysia, complementing its facilities in Kuala Lumpur and Penang with a fourth dealership in Johor Bahru, which will open by mid-2022.

This expanded retail network perfectly complements the recently announced High-Performance Charging network in partnership with Shell, scheduled to be completed within the same timeframe to enable seamless electrified long-distance commuting between Malaysia and Singapore. A further extension of the corridor up to Thailand is planned by 2023.

*Terms and conditions apply. Customers are advised to visit mycayenne.online to get further information on online booking.

**Price shown with SST exemption, until June 30, 2022.