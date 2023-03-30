Claims Available For Cars Damaged By Falling Trees In Shah Alam

THE Shah Alam city council must receive a report in person from vehicle owners whose vehicles have been damaged by fallen trees in order to file a public liability insurance claim.

“There is no need for vehicle owners to wait for Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) officers to arrive at the scene of an incident to assess the situation,” said Selangor local government committee chairman Ng Sze Han.

“There is also no need to prevent cleaning contractors from clearing away the tree debris. The cleaners have to do it for public safety reasons.”

“Vehicle owners just need to snap a photo of the damage from the tree and proceed to MBSA to make a claim,” he said.

The Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department reported that one affected automobile owner in Jalan Anggerik Mokara prohibited its officer from assisting in clearing away the tree debris prior to the arrival of an MBSA officer.

When a car is damaged by a tree and falls under the jurisdiction of the MBSA, the owner must file a police complaint and then visit the Customer Service Department on the first floor of Wisma MBSA with their MyKad, vehicle grant, and letter of claim.

This service is not available online.