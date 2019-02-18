CNY open house at new BHPetrol station opening in Lukut

The event was held simultaneously with a Chinese New Year open house, attended by hundreds of guests who were mostly from around the area, as well as representatives from Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol), led by its general manager for supply, retail and government public affairs, Ir Azizul Azily Ahmad. Company managing director Datuk Seri King Lim Chin Fui said: “This new BHPetrol Sepang Lukut station will enable consumers to meet their travelling needs with Infiniti petrol or the many products and service facilities in BHPetromart.”

SENG Group of Companies officially opened its BHPetrol station in Taman Perindustrian Perdana Lukut, in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan today.

Lim added that the BHPetrol Sepang Lukut outlet is the latest petrol station under the Seng Group of Companies.

The company presented cash contributions to 17 schools from around the Port Dickson district, two welfare organisations, the Negri Sembilan Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, two clan associations, a youth association and a Chinese temple.



“We are very touched and thankful to all our customers, especially the multi-ethnic communities in this district for all their support,” explained Lim, on the company’s generosity.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail graced the event.