$!Compact Honda WR-V Makes Global Debut In Indonesia (video)

Compact SUV market is growing and Honda wants to be in it

A year ago, Honda displayed the SUV RS Concept as a preview of a new compact SUV model to come. It was clear that the carmaker had seen the growth of the compact SUV segment with the entry of models like the Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky and in Malaysia, the Perodua equivalent known as the Ativa. It wanted a slice of that market and has developed its first small SUV for the ASEAN market. The model, known as the WR-V, has now made its global debut in Jakarta, Indonesia, which will also be the production hub. Measuring 4060 mm in overall length and 1780 mm in width, with a wheelbase of 2485 mm, the WR-V is positioned below the HR-V. It is shorter than the BR-V but has slightly more width to make up.

Speaking at the introduction of the new model, Kotaro Shimizu as President Director of PT Honda Prospect Motor said: “The Honda WR-V was designed and developed through research and testing directly carried out in Indonesia to adapt to the needs of consumers and the character of the roads in Indonesia. With various advantages over other models in its class, ranging from sporty design, largest engine performance, highest ground clearance, to advanced safety technology, this model is dedicated to people who have a passion for excellence and will lead them to be winners in their lives.”

Adapted from concept model The WR-V’s design follows much of that used for the SUV RS Concept though some of the styling elements on the concept model have been omitted. Usually, such omissions are for cost reasons or feedback from the public may indicate that it is not appealing.

Nevertheless, the WR-V still possesses a sporty image, with a front grille that carries a futuristic tesselated design similar to the latest HR-V’s. Flanking it are LED headlights units that are slim, sharp and long. Distinctive daytime running lights provide a visual signature while sequential turn signals add a premium touch. Seen from the side, the body line extends from the headlights to the rear lights. The handles of the rear side doors are situated up next to the C-pillar, an idea which would be familiar to HR-V owners. Besides giving a cleaner surface, the high location is also fairly convenient (except for small kids) although it needs getting used to. Incidentally, the SUV RS Concept had handles on the rear doors but they looked strange being so near the wheelarches. Extra ground clearance SUV and MPV models for the Indonesian market typically have high ground clearance and the WR-V’s is the highest in its class at 220 mm. The extra clearance under the vehicle will help on rough roads and also when crossing flooded stretches – which could become more common with climate change.

Compact cabin Though the exterior dimensions are compact, the interior designers have intelligently packaged the interior to ensure comfortable space for the occupants. Knee room has been maximised along headroom and legroom and Honda says its dimensions are the largest in its class. The boot can accommodate 380 litres of cargo, expanding as necessary by folding down the rear seats. There are storage spaces around the cabin and no less than 6 water bottle holders. A combination of leather and fabric is used for seat upholstery and some variants also come with a leather-covered centre console box with armrests. A closed panel structure and generous dampening material have been used to reduce noise penetration and also provide better sealing of the cabin from dust and outside smells. The cockpit layout has been planned in a way to provide ample space for the driver. He can view all the important information on a 4.2-inch TFT screen as well as a 7-inch colour touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard. The infotainment system has a choice of connectivity options, including Smartphone Connection and Hands-Free Telephony. To power or recharge devices, there’s one 12V socket and two USB ports. For convenience, the WR-V is also equipped with the Walk-Away Auto Lock which lock the doors automatically a few moments after the driver has walked at least 2 metres or more from the car. The owner can also start the engine from a distance to switch on the air-conditioning and cool down the cabin before entry. Definitely a nice feature to have in our hot climate! The Honda WR-V is also equipped with features such as Remote Engine Start which functions to start the vehicle engine and air conditioning automatically before entering the vehicle. Common 1.5-litre engine As with other Honda models, the capacity of the WR-V’s i-VTEC engine is also 1.5-litres. It produces 121 ps/145 Nm which goes through a CVT to the front wheels. G-design shift technology gives stronger acceleration and, at the same time, increased fuel efficiency of 4%. Honda SENSING Honda’s suite of active safety systems known as Honda SENSING is available on the RS variant of the WR-V. Its integrated systems make use of a camera mounted on the top of the windscreen to scan the road ahead and identify potential hazards. Where necessary, the driver will be alerted first and if no action is taken, automatic braking may take place. Honda SENSING also has a system that will keep the vehicle correctly within its lane. If it starts to move out of the lane, the driver will be warned. If the departure from the lane continues, a gentle force will be applied to direct the vehicle back into the lane. The lane-keeping feature also helps reduce fatigue on long journeys by reducing the driver’s workload (less physical movement of arms).